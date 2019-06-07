Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Will Offer Better Display, Even Better Connectivity News oi-Vivek

Along with smartphones, Xiaomi is also known for offering smart bands. As of now, the company has launched a couple of affordable smart bands and fitness trackers in India, including the latest Xiaomi Mi Band 3. Now, the company is gearing up for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 on June 11.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Weibo has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will come with a bigger screen and compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, the Mi Band 4 will have a 33.33% bigger display. Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is also come with a color display, offering up to 16,000 colors.

Just like the previous generation Xiaomi Mi Band, the Mi Band 4 will also come with an interchangeable strap, where users can customize the band after the purchase. Though the Mi Band 4 comes with a bigger and color display, it is speculated that the band will offer better battery life compared to the previous generation Xiaomi Mi Band.

Leaked features of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4

It is suggested that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be based on Bluetooth 5.0, which offers better range and connectivity compared to Bluetooth 4.2 on the Mi Band 3. The upcoming band is expected to come with its own custom AI called Xiao AI, which could be exclusive to the Chinese market.

The Mi Band 4 is also expected to feature an improved heart rate monitor with photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, which can detect blood volume. Again, in some markets, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is also expected to support NFC for wireless payments.

Our view on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 4

At least on paper, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 looks like a great upgrade over the current generation Mi Band, aka, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3. A bigger display, bigger battery, improved battery life, and connectivity will make the Mi Band 4 a must-have fitness tracker, especially in the budget segment.

If we have correctly understood Xiaomi's pricing strategy, then the base variant of the Mi Band 4 is expected to cost anywhere between Rs. 2000 to Rs. 25000.