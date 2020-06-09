ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 With 30 Days Battery Life Launched For Rs. 549

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has brought a lot of interesting life-style products in India under the Mi crowdfunding program. The company's latest product is something that you might not expect from a brand that mainly deals with smartphones and tech products. The latest offering is for those who care about their oral hygiene.

    Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 With 30 Days Battery Life Launched

     

    The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is a "smart" brush that offers some unique features that your average toothbrush might not have and this is the second smart toothbrush from the brand. As a launch offer, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 will be available for Rs. 549 until June 16 and the price will go up a bit once the crowdfunding period ends.

    Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 Features

    The Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 is powered by a high-frequency motor capable of producing up to 18000 vibrations along with IPX7 water and dust resistance certification. Bristles on the brush are made using ultra-soft material and it has dual brush mode with an auto timer option.

    Just like most of the smartphones, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 has a built-in battery with 30 days battery life along with a micro USB port for charging. The company claims that the brush is capable of removing dirt and plague plus the brush head is designed to clean two teeth at the same time.

    Pro brushing mode is good for those who have sensitive teeth. As it just comes in a single color. There is also an anti-slip strap design that prevents the product from slipping from the hand while brushing.

    How To Buy Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 In India?

    The product is up for pre-order on the Mi Crowdfunding site and the product will be shipped from July 15. Do note that, the price of the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 will go up post the offer period. For the asking price, the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 seems to offer a good set of features when compared to smart brushes from brands like Oral-B and Colgate.

     

    Buy/Pre-order Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 Here

    xiaomi accessories news lifestyle
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
