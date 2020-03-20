Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds To Feature Low Latency Rate, Improved Battery News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is working on the Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2S and several reports are surfacing online. From the information gathered, we now know that the new earbuds will feature very low latency, as low as 120 milliseconds. The design and a few other features are quite similar to the Apple AirPods launched last year.

Mi True Wireless Earbuds Expected Features

As a comparison, the upcoming Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2S is said to come with wireless charging support, just like the AirPods. A report by MyDrivers notes that the new earbuds would offer no latency, especially when paired with a Xiaomi smartphone.

Notably, the Apple AirPods is said to have a latency rate of 144 milliseconds when connected with an iPhone. The Mi earbuds 2S is also being highlighted as one of the lowest among earbuds for Android devices. The upcoming earbuds will also ship with wireless charging support. But it remains unclear if there are any changes in terms of battery life.

Earlier, the Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2S was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with a model number bearing TWSEJ05WM. The Bluetooth listing indicated that the earbuds would support Bluetooth v5.0. Moreover, the model number had a close connection to the Mi AirDots Pro 2, which is the predecessor Mi True Wireless Earphones that had the model number TWSEJ02JY.

Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2S Launch

For now, concrete details about the upcoming launch aren't available. But several reports suggest Xiaomi could launch the new earbuds alongside the Redmi K30 Pro, which is scheduled to launch on March 24.

Further, it's also reported that the new earbuds would debut in China as the Mi AirDots 2S. Xiaomi already has the Mi AirDots Pro 2 as its latest wireless headphones in September last year. Looking back, the Mi AirDots Pro 2 features 14.2 drivers and dual microphones. Xiaomi claimed 14 hours of battery life on the earbuds. We can expect an upgrade on the upcoming Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2S.

