Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit Crowdfunding For Under Rs. 1,000: Shipping Starts In July

Xiaomi has introduced a variety of products via crowdfunding program such as shoes, robot vacuum mop, electric toothbrush, and more. The latest product that has landed on the Xiaomi crowdfunding platform is something that could help you to repair these items if they malfunction -- the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit.

The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit will retail for Rs. 1,499 once it gets commissioned in the crowdfunding project. And for that to happen, the company needs at least 2,500 supporters and these early adopters can get the product for just Rs. 1,000. At the time of writing this story, the product already has more than 2,700 supporters and it is confirmed to launch in India.

What Is Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit?

As the name suggests, the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit is a screwdriver kit with 24 anti-rust precise bits made using stainless steel. Unlike some cheap kits, even the external casing of this product is made using aluminum and the box has magnetic properties, so that the bits will stick on to the case.

It comes with an aluminum-based handle and it has anti-slippery properties for better grip and there is also a rotating cap at the top for easy operations. These tools can be used to troubleshoot or repair electronics such as laptops, smartphones, computers, cameras, and drones.

The whole unit just weighs 280g, making it easy to carry and the product has also received the iF Design Gold Award 2020. As this is a crowdsourced product, the company will start shipping it from first July, and from the later date, the product will be available via official channels at an increased price of Rs. 1,499.

Should You Buy Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit?

If you are a DIY gal/guy, then this is a must-have tool kit. I have personally purchased many screwdrivers kits which even costs more than double that of the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit and nothing looks as premium as the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit. If you are planning to buy this, then make a quick decision, as the price will go up from June 2.

