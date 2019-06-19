ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Teases The Launch Of Its Mi Electric Shaver In India – All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has a separate entity which manufactures accessories for the company under MIJIA brand. In the last couple of months, Xiaomi has launched a couple of lifestyle accessories like smart LED bulb, shoes and much more. Now the company has teased the launch it Electric Shaved in the country. However, the company launch this product in the home country back in 2017. It seems slowly Xiaomi is also growing its accessories market in India.

    Xiaomi Teases The Launch Of Its Mi Electric Shaver In India

     

    The company posted a tweet on its official Twitter handle with a caption reading, Say no to ✂️. Guess what's coming? #BeardButBetter." The tweet was not a tricky one and anyone can get to know the product by reading it once.

    In China, the company sells the Electric Shaver under Mijia brans but in India, it will arrive with Mi branding. The Chinese model comes with a USB Type-C charging port which will help in fast charging the Electric Shaver and it will also sport a metal body design.

    Recently the company has started selling its Mi LED Smart Bulb in India. The smart bulb comes with the support of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can command your smart assistant to turn on and off the bulb according to your requirement. The Mi LED Smart Bulb comes with a 10W bulb along with 800 Lumens of brightness.

    Apart from that, it has also launched Mi Focus cube and Mi Roller Ball Pen Refill in the Indian market. Als the company has launched the Xiaomi Mi shoe in the market.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
