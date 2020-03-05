Jabra Elite 75t Active First Impressions: Decent True Wireless Earbuds With Noise Cancellation

The unit is launched at Rs. 16,999 and will be competing against the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM3 and the Apple AirPods. It is announced in four color options - Navy, Copper Black, Gray, Sierra, and Mint. We got some time to fiddle around with the unit and in this article, we are sharing our initial impressions.

Jabra Elite 75t Active: Design And Wearing Comfort

The Jabra Elite 75t Active takes design cues from the standard model and you won't find any major differences in the appearance of both the earbuds. It is compact and features an active-grip design which prevents the pair to fall of the ears.

Made using ABS plastic, this pair feels quite sturdy when held in hands. It seems like, the company has not compromised anywhere on the build quality.

I tried the pair and honestly, it just snug-fits; you will be confident if you are wearing them outdoors for activities like sports or gym. The default eartips fitted well in my ears; however, the company is providing different sizes of eartips with the unit which you can choose accordingly.

The earbuds have push-functionality for audio controls. You can also use them to activate the Hear-Through mode and answer calls. The charging case is also compact which you can easily tuck inside any small pocket. The design of the case is pretty basic.

The only port it has is the USB Type-C which is placed at the rear. Besides, with an IP57 certification, this pair is protected against natural elements like dust and water.

Jabra Elite 75t Active: Hardware And Software Features

The wireless earbuds are packed with 6mm drivers which offer 20Hz- 20 kHz frequency response range. It supports SBC and AAC audio codecs and is equipped with passive noise cancellation and 4-microphone call technology. Furthermore, it runs on Bluetooth 5.0 tech for wireless connectivity and has a connection range of 10m.

For pairing the device, you need to press and the outer keys on both the earbuds together (for 1 second). You simply need to follow the pairing steps you hear on the buds. It is worth mentioning that this pair supports multiple device connectivity. So, you can pair two smartphones or tablets with this unit. One of the other highlight features of the Jabra Elite 75t is the support for voice-based digital assistants.

The unit supports Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa. The earbuds also support the Jabra Sound Plus app and will be compatible with My Sound feature which will be introduced in the future via an update.

Jabra Elite 75t Active: Battery

The battery capacity of the Jabra Elite 75t Active is unspecified. However, the earbuds alone are said to deliver a backup of 7.5 hours. With the charging case, the backup is said to increases to up to 28 hours. The case can be refueled using a USB Type-C charger. We are yet to test the battery backup in the day-to-day usage and will be sharing our feedback in the detailed review.

Jabra Elite 75t Active: Hit Or A Miss?

Jabra has a good rapport when it comes to high-end audio products. The Jabra Elite 75t is another premium product that is designed to match with today's fast-paced lifestyle. Its snug-fit design is something which you will like which is complemented with good quality audio.

Not only the audio, but its build quality is something that the company hasn't compromised with. We will be testing the pair thoroughly in the coming days and will do a detailed review. So, stay tuned with us.