Apple’s iOS 13.2 Beta Lets Users Delete Interactions With Siri
Apple might soon enable users to opt-out of the recordings with Siri. A report about Apple recording the conversations with Siri hadn't gone well among Apple users. The recordings were used by human testers to hear and improve Siri, but had led to controversies. The new iOS 13.2 beta update allows users to delete their interactions with Siri.
Apple Users Can Delete Siri History
Apple is now giving users the choice if they wish to opt-in or opt-out of the audio recordings to improve Siri. Earlier, a report by The Guardian had shown how employees working on Siri regularly listened to various recordings. Following the report, Apple promised to introduce new tools where users could opt-out of Siri recordings.
Apple is introducing various new privacy enhancements with the new iOS13.2. MacRumors states that if a user agrees to the Siri recordings, the new OS will not associate the data with the user's Apple ID and it'll be "stored for a limited period". The new feature is found under the Privacy section of the Settings app. Users will find the option 'Improve Sir & Dictation' under Analytics and Improvements section, where they can delete the entire interaction.
"Delete Siri & Dictation interactions currently associated with this iPhone from Apple servers. Data that has been sampled to help improve Siri and Dictation is no longer associated with this iPhone and will not be deleted," notes Apple in the new iOS.
Apple's New iOS 13.2
The new iOS 13.2 is still under beta testing. There are quite a few new features in the upgraded OS. For instance, users can delete or uninstall apps directly from the Haptic Touch menu on the Home screen. Apart from this, Apple has also introduced 60 new emojis, where there is an option to pick multiple skin tones easily.
📱👆New emoji picker in iOS 13.2 for selecting multiple skin tones in a single emoji. A clean implementation which will scale well to 🤝👩❤️👨👩❤️👩👨❤️👨👩❤️💋👨👩❤️💋👩👨❤️💋👨👨👩👦👨👩👧👨👩👧👦👨👩👦👦👨👩👧👧👩👩👦👩👩👧👩👩👧👦👩👩👦👦👩👩👧👧👨👨👧👨👨👧👨👨👧👦👨👨👦👦👨👨👧👧👩👦👩👧👩👧👦👩👦👦👩👧👧👨👦👨👧👨👧👦👨👦👦 in future pic.twitter.com/KqJZGFuZFH— Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) October 10, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro users have another new feature with the iOS 13.2 beta version, where the Camera app will allow the user to adjust the video recording settings. For now, all these features are available on the iOS beta build. Apple iOS users need to wait for a global rollout to update to the new iOS. Moreover, Apple may include or exclude some of these features before a public launch.
