How about a ‘Period Emoji’ iPhone users, along with 230 other unique emojis?

Apple users will now soon be able to send and receive a set of new Emojis on their iOS devices. Developers have approved 'Period' Emoji for iPhones along with 230 other emojis including, people with disabilities, auto rickshaws, Indian sarees, temples and even emojis for gender and skin tone. As we earlier reported, the new emojis will arrive as a part of Unicode 12.0 and will also include emojis for lazy, otter, ice cube, drop of blood, waffle and more.

What's interesting to note here is the fact that this is going to be the first ever #PeriodEmoji on smartphones for netizens. The same got approved because of a campaign led by global women's rights charity Plan International UK. The group received support from over 55,000 people in the year 2017 who voted to support the Emoji to destigmatize 'Menstruation' cycle.

Plan International UK is a children and girls advocacy organization. The group led the campaign in partnership with NHS Blood Donation. A survey of women aged 18 to 34 was conducted and it was revealed that 47 percent believed a period emoji would bring some level of clarity on the topic which is rather a very common aspect of human life but has always been associated with stigmas and taboos, especially in Indian society. The survey findings suggest that a Period easier will make it easy to talk about periods with female friends and partners.Time.net states that the Unicode Consortium approved the red droplet Emoji to join the Emoji lexicon this spring.

While an Emoji cannot put a complete end to the problems related to menstruation that girls have to face in their everyday lives in India and across the globe, it is still a right step towards a positive change. With the Emoji being available on widely accepted platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, smartphone users which are mostly millennials would be more vocal about the topic and can better deal with the stigma that clouds the menstruation cycle.

The Period Emoji will now be made available to iPhone users in the month of March and will portray a 'Drop of Blood'. The color of the Emoji has been kept 'Red' specifically and not blue, which is usually depicted in advertisements on televisions and digital platforms.

Besides the Period Emoji, iPhone users will also see 230 new emojis which also deals with sensitive topics like skin color, gender, etc. As for Android users, there's no update for the availability of the Emoji. It will be just a matter of time that the same will be made available to Android users as they form a big chunk of smartphone user base around the globe. We would like to know from you what you think about the new Period Emoji. Let us know your opinion by sharing and liking this news.

Image: Vogue India