Nu Republic Jaxxbuds True Wireless Earphones Review – Pocket Friendly But Mediocre Audio And Comfort

Lightweight But Awkward Fit

The Nu Republic Jaaxbuds ships with a sleek tabular plastic case which is compact and lightweight. It is launched in Black And White colors, both of which offer a subtle appearance. We received the white pair for review and will like to add that it tends to get dirty after a while . So, be ready to carry a clean cloth to keep your Jaaxbuds as the new ones.

The charging case accommodates the earbuds and refuels them when they run out of juice. The plastic used for constructing the unit is of average quality, but the lightweight design makes it easy to carry around.

At the front of the case, you get four notification LEDs and a power key, whereas, a microUSB 2.0 port is placed at the back. The design of the case is neat and doesn't try to be too funky.

The earbuds, on the other hand, are bulky and slightly big compared to the Apple AirPods, Galaxy Buds, or the Skullcandy Push. This could be a dealbreaker for many as the first thing a user seeks while buying wireless earphones is its compactness.

Wearing comfort is also not at par with the competition. Besides, the earbuds have a slightly bigger stem which only adds to the bulk but not to its appeal. This is definitely not the best fitting wireless earphones available in the market today and we had a tough time using them for prolonged duration.

Moreover, they aren't the best suitable earphones for outdoor activities such as sports, jogging, or even workouts. They have a tendency to fall off the ears even while nominal head movement, so you need to be cautious while using them outdoors.

Clear Acoustics But Lacks Punch

The earbuds pack 8mm Neodymium magnets and offer 20 Hz- 20Khz frequency response range. They are equipped with the XBASS technology which claims to enhance the bass. But, it doesn't really make a huge difference in real-life situations. Though, the acoustics and vocals are clear and unplugged music sounds really well.

This is not the loudest wirelessearphones and you'll constantly be disturbed by the ambient noise. This surely doesn't make for a good travel companion, but what impressed us us is that the earphones showed no signs of distortion or muffling at peak volume levels. Also, there is no specific audio leak as such.

I played a wide genre of music ranging from pop to electronic and the results were below our expectations. But, the lows, mids, and highs appear to be balanced with none overlapping the other.

If you're someone who's a sucker for rock music, you'll surely miss a punchy bass. Besides, audio on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Hotstar, and others didn't stutter.

As for the voice calls, the person on the other end is clearly audible and there were no voice breaks. You can answer the calls using the touch-gestures. This comes in handy when you want to take calls or play/pause music on-the-go.

Pairing Is Quite Simple

The Jaxxbuds earbuds use Bluetooth V5 for connectivity with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Pairing it with other devices was pretty simple. Once paired, you just need to pop open the case and it will automatically pair with the mobile device in range.

Basically, it's an Easy Connect, Open and Play Feature which switches on and syncs both the earbuds. It offers a connectivity range of 10m which is standard for most of the wireless headphones nowadays. We didn't experience any hiccups in the connection. The earbuds are touch-sensitive and allow answering calls and changing songs by a simple tap gesture.

Notably, the earphones are IPX5 certified which protects them from splash and sweat. But, don't try to submerge them in water to test the resistivity levels; this could damage the device.

Delivers Good On Backup

The battery is one of the major factors besides the audio quality determining the success of an audio product. And the device delivers good on the same. You get a backup of around four hours at maximum audio level.

The case stores enough juice to charge the earbuds up to four times. This saves you from the hassle of connecting a charger frequently. The case takes approximately two hours for a complete refill.

What Do We Think About Nu Republic Jaxxbuds True Wireless Earphones?

What most of us look for when it comes to headphones is the audio and a comfortable fit. The Jaxxbuds True Wireless earbuds appear to be mediocre when it comes to these aspects. They look slightly big and do not offer much comfort either. A snug-fit design would have done wonders.

The Audio quality is average, and you shouldn't expect a booming bass or loud output. It's good for those looking a subtle pair that isn't too funky and full-throated. Battery backup is decent and the charging case doubling up as a powerbank adds to the positives.

To sum it up, the Jaxxbuds earbuds is suitable for beginners who wish to buy an affordable wireless earbuds. But if you are an audiophile; make sure you check out some other options before finalizing a deal.