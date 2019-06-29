Just In
UBON HP-800 Wireless ANC Headphones Launched For Rs. 7,990
UBON, the digital accessories brand primarily known for audio products, power banks, and other accessories have launched a new headphone in India. The company has announced a premium wireless over-the-ear headphone with Active Noise Cancellation.
The latest product added to UBON's audio products portfolio is the HP 800 headphones. Read on to know more about the latest audio accessory from UBON.
Ubon HP 800 Design, Specifications, And Price:
The UBON HP-800 features an over-the-head design with rotatable earcups. The headphones are lightweight and come with soft cushioned earpads for comfortable wear. The feather-light weight along with foldable earcups should not only add to the comfort but also portability.
As for the specifications, the premium headphone by UBON are said to offer clear vocals and high-resolution output. The drivers packed inside the earcups are unspecified; however, the company claims the pair to deliver realistic high-fidelity sound output.
One of the major highlights of the Ubon HP-800 Bluetooth headphones is the support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with enhanced bass. This will help the headset to effectively block the outside noise which will allow the users to enjoy their favorite music on-the-go without being disturbed.
The UBON HP-800 also integrates a dynamic awareness feature which basically compensates for the loud sounds while the ANC is switched on. The Bluetooth headset also has support for built-in microphone using which one can answer calls.
In addition to the Bluetooth, the headphones also pack a 3.5mm AUX port for wired connectivity. The headphones will be compatible with all the devices supporting Bluetooth connectivity option such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs.
If there is no Bluetooth support, it can always be connected with the other device via the 3.5mm headphone port. The battery backing up the unit is also unspecified, however, the company claims a media playback time of up to 20 hours.
The headphones will offer a standby duration of up to 200 hours. We still need to review the headset so that we can verify all the claims made by the company. In terms of pricing, the UBON HP-800 is retailing for Rs. 7,990 in India.
The wireless ANC headphones can be purchased from leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, etc. The unit will also be available at the offline retail stores in India.
