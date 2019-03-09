Ubon BT-B750 Light Up wireless headphones review: Affordable yet good in performance

Design

Ubon BT-5750 Light Up is a wireless over-the-ear headphones with an attractive design. It features a minimalistic design and a simple package. The box bundles the manual, charging cable and AUX cable in addition to the speaker. It has a good light emitting system that displays attractive lighting in multiple colors as you use the device. There is a rubberized finish on the earcups and headband for added comfort making it suitable for long hours of usage without any discomfort. Furthermore, the size adjustment is also good and doesn't get loose.

This pair of wireless headphones from Ubon comes with a plethora of controls on the exterior of the earcups. The right earcup has controls such as power, light switch and volume controls. Notably, the volume + control will also let you play the next song on a long press. Likewise, the volume - control will let you go to the previous song on a long press. The most functional button is the power button. It can also help in the pairing process, play and pause a track and let you answer a call or reject it. Once you adjust to the right fit, you will not have to keep adjusting the same for hours. There is a light switch to turn on and turn off the lighting.

At the bottom of the right earcup, there is a micro USB charging port and an AUX input to make it a function as a wired headset. Also, there is a microphone along with these ports.

Pairing

The pairing process is quite simple with this headphones just like any other headphone that we have seen recently. Turn on Bluetooth option on your smartphone and long press the power button on the Ubon BT-5750 Light Up headphones. On searching for nearby Bluetooth devices, you will get the device named Ubon BT-5750. Just tap on this to pair the headphones and smartphone. During our usage, it wasn't pretty complicated to establish the connection between both the devices.

Performance

Talking about its performance, the audio clarity is pretty impressive. The dialogues, call quality and background music are crisp and clear in this Ubon BT-5750 Light Up wireless headphones. The bass is also pretty acceptable. This doesn't come as a huge surprise as the package also touts that it can deliver impressive bass.

People who want to experience acceptable bass and punch without spending a lot of money might like this headphones. We enjoyed the performance of this Bluetooth headphones given its affordable price tag.

When it comes to the battery life, there is a 360mAh battery powering this wireless headphones. It is touted to deliver up to 12 hours of battery backup and we could use it for a little over 9 hours during our review period though not continuously. Notably, with the LED lighting turned on, the battery life will be around 6 hours. This could have been improved as the lighting design is the USP of the device.

The battery takes a considerable time to charge and we had to plug it to the charge for almost 2.5 hours to get it charged completely. And, we like the battery life indicator on the phone's status bar showing that the headphones has to be charged.

Verdict

The Ubon BT-5750 is an impressive pair of wireless headphones in its price category. The headphone is a good buy for those users who want decent audio performance in the affordable price category. We like its comfortable design and lighting effects as these make it look premium.