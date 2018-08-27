PaMu X13 Wireless earphones review: Surprisingly good performance at an affordable price-point

Specifications

Type: In-ear Headphones with MIC

Colors: Black / White

Connection: Bluetooth Version 4.2

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Sensitivity: 97±2dB(SPL)

Transmission Range: 10 metres without obstacles

Charging Time: 2 Hours

Headphone Dimensions: 22.5 x 10.5 x 26mm

Splash-resist Grade: IPX5

Pairing and Setup

Wireless earbuds often give a hard time to establish a stable connection with a smartphone. The process is cumbersome and takes efforts; however, PaMu X13 wireless earbuds perform a great job here. You only need to pair the earbuds once with the smart device and the auto pair feature will take care of future connectivity process. Just take the earbuds out of the charging box and they will automatically connect to your phone and to each other.

Tiny Case with built-in battery

The charging box looks pretty interesting, almost like a tiny Bluetooth speaker. The casing has a button at the center and a micro USB charging port. The small box can be easily carried around and also charges the wireless earbuds stacked inside neatly. The casing is powered by a 470mAh battery unit, which can charge the earbuds thrice for long-lasting music sessions.

Touch controls on earbuds

As far as controls are concerned, there are no physical buttons on the Pamu X13 earbuds. Like any pricey wireless audio accessories, the important action like play/pause, change of tracks and calling is performed by on-surface touch controls. Double tap on any earbud to change the track, tap once to play/pause the track or attend an incoming call. Tap twice on the earbuds to reject a call. The single and double tap even works while streaming videos on YouTube. Sadly, you have to use your smartphone to control the volume as the earbuds' touch controls do not support volume control.

Design: Neat, compact and lightweight

PaMu X13 wireless earbuds look premium and are very light on ears, which is very much required for wireless earbuds. I have also tested true wireless earbuds from Jabra, Samsung, and Bose and I am surprised to find out that PaMu offers the best fit at significantly lower price-point. The earbuds have nozzle wingtips that help them establish a comfortable fit inside the ears to provide an all-day wearing comfort for long continues music sessions. I was able to wear them throughout the day for music and calls. The earbuds maintain a stable connection with the device even if you are wearing them and are a little away from the standard 10m distance limit, which is rather impressive.

Perfect for outdoor activities

PaMu X13 wireless earbuds also serve as an excellent companion for outdoor activities. I wore them during my 45-60 min morning runs and not for once felt discomfort. Let me tell you that this is the first time I have managed to sport a pair of wireless earbuds for such long durations. Otherwise, I am forced to remove the wireless earbuds within the first 15 minutes of use due to my sensitive ears. You can sprint, jog and even take a dip in the pool without worrying about the earbuds coming out from the ears and its functionality. The small hook and nozzle wingtips maintain a stronghold even during heavy movements, and the splash-resistant IPX5 construction ensures safety from water and sweat. This makes PaMu X13 a great audio accessory for sports activities.

Audio Performance

Good design and features won't do any good if the audio performance is not satisfactory. PaMu X13 wireless earbuds offer surprisingly good audio delivery for true wireless earphones that are priced at Rs. 5,400. The sound quality is even better than many neckbands and over-the-head wireless headphones in its respective price-point. For instance, the audio quality is immersive and noticeably better than the OnePlus' Bullet wireless earphones, which are priced at Rs. 3,990 in the Indian market.

Based on a 10mm dynamic audio biodiaphragm cell design, the wireless earbuds offer a balanced audio while playing music of different genres. The vocals sound clear and the bass delivery is also decent for the price-point. The true audiophiles might feel that the earbuds have a little less substance while playing bass-heavy tunes; however, PaMu X13 wireless earbuds still manage to deliver deep low bass and satisfying mids and highs at an affordable price. I played a variety of tracks and the earphones ensured good audio performance throughout my review duration. The fact that they are so light on ears, I was able to use them in everyday routines for music and calling which makes them a great audio accessory for work and play.

Battery life

The battery backup is in respect to other wireless earbuds. With one full charge (which takes around 2 hours), PaMu X13 wireless earbuds can deliver music for about 3 to 3.5 hours. The charging case can be used to refuel the battery of the earbuds. The case can give three complete charge cycles to earbuds, which come quite handy if you are traveling or simply using the earbuds in regular use.

Verdict

It's not easy to find a good pair of true wireless earbuds in the market today. The PaMu X13 is surprisingly better than most of the wireless earbuds and earphones I have tested in the last few months. They are comfortable to wear, offers good audio and feature a water-resistant design. The fact that they are fairly priced for a truly wireless audio product makes them a great buy for anyone who wants to get rid of standard neckband and over-the-head earphones and headphones. You can buy the PaMu X13 wireless earbuds from company's official website at $79. The company ships the earbuds at free of cost to India and also offers 30-day return and exchange guarantee.