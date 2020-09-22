Realme M1 Sonic Review: Affordable Electric Toothbrush That Could Have Been Smarter

What Is Realme M1 Sonic?

As the name suggests, the M1 Sonic is a sonic/side-to-side electric toothbrush with a 3.5mm metal-free brush head. This is not an oscillating or rotating toothbrush in which the head runs in circles around the teeth. The M1 Sonic's brush head moves back-and-forth to make rapid automatic bristle motions. If you are looking for an electric toothbrush with rotation-oscillation head movement, you can check out the ‘Oral-B Vitality 100'. It is priced at Rs. 1,279 and comes with a 2-year warranty; however, the side-to-side electric toothbrushes are more effective in cleaning the oral cavity.

Importantly, you must know that the Realme M1 Sonic is an ordinary electric toothbrush and is not a smart toothbrush. The market also offers some smart toothbrushes that come equipped with sensors to record important data about your oral hygiene.

Realme M1 Sonic Design And Build Quality

The M1 Sonic is a premium-looking electric toothbrush made out of high-quality plastic. The electric brush is IPX7-rated for protection against water damage which is a must-have feature for such product. Realme claims that you can even wash the entire brush unit under running water without worrying about water damage. The big curved body is comfortable to hold but the handle is quite slippery even though Realme has added a friction coating over it to enhance the grip. The brush handle weighs 101.67g and the removable brush head weighs just 4g.

The Realme M1 Sonic has a big circular button at the front to switch on/off the electric motor. The four different modes and the battery indicator blink bright light when the button is pressed. The base of the handle has a metal cap that goes into the wireless charging dock. Overall, the electric toothbrush looks stylish and feels durable. You can buy it in two color variants- White and Blue. We are testing the white color variant but you must check out the blue one as it looks striking.

Realme M1 Sonic Performance

The Realme M1 Sonic is powered by a powerful frequency sonic motor which is claimed to vibrate up to 34,000 times/min for an effective cleaning motion in the mouth. Once you press the button and start brushing your teeth, you will realize how powerful the motor is. The brush head on the Realme M1 Sonic feels comfortable on teeth despite the super fast motor movement. The bristles are very soft and work well with all four modes supported by the electric brush.

Realme says that the M1 Sonic uses Dupont Bristles that are claimed to have 99.99% antibacterial properties. The brush head has 98% end-rounded bristles that prevent any oral injuries. Realme ships two brush heads in the box- Regular and Sensitive. The blue indicator bristles fade in color to inform you about the life of the brush head.

You can use the Realme M1 Sonic for all-round oral hygiene, thanks to four different modes- Soft mode for users with sensitive teeth, Clean mode for everyday purpose, White mode for deep cleaning and Polish mode to give some shine to your teeth. The white mode works quite well with the brush head on the M1 Sonic that has a 10-degree stable swing for deep cleaning your teeth.

Long-Lasting Battery

We haven't even charged the unit once and it seems to be working just fine for the last two weeks. Realme claims that one-full charge can give you 10-12 weeks battery life; however, the battery life will depend upon your usage pattern.

The 800 mAh battery takes its sweet time to get fully charged. As per Realme, the wireless dock takes 4.5 hours to recharge the M1 Sonic from flat to 100%. The charging time is rather long but worth every minute as one-full charge means you are good to go for 10-12 weeks.

Realme M1 Sonic Lacks Smart Features And Companion App

The M1 Sonic is just an ordinary electric toothbrush that comes sans any smart features. Realme could have offered some useful features to make the M1 Sonic smarter and more useful in daily routine. For instance, the brand could have offered a sensor to analyze brushing in real-time. Realme already has ‘Realme Link' app that could have synced the data to show important insights on your smartphone like the movement of the bristles, the area covered, battery left, brush head life, etc. Also, the app could have offered reminders to brush your teeth twice to maintain good oral hygiene. We think Realme will offer such features in the second iteration of the Realme electric toothbrush.

Verdict

I have been using an electric toothbrush personally for a while now and can vouch for the benefits they offer over the traditional toothbrushes. When used regularly and properly, the electric toothbrushes can help you maintain good oral hygiene. The M1 Sonic is a good addition to the category and can be your first electric toothbrush.

The good build quality, soft bristles brush head, multiple modes and excellent battery life make it worth a buy if you are just starting with an electric toothbrush. For the next iteration, Realme must add some sort of smart functionality to the product to make it more functional for millennials.