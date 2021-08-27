SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W Review: Fast And Reliable Wireless Charger

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W Design

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W is a typical-looking wireless charger with a circular form-factor with a rubber ring, which prevents the phones from slide off of the charger. There is a tiny LED, which indicates the various activities at a glance.

The charging pad, data cable, and power adapter come in white color. All three parts are made using high-quality plastic. However, they might get dirty over time. The company should have at least offered the product in few more colors like black.

The LED turns blue and starts blinking when the device is charging. Similarly, the LED turns to static blue when the device completely charges. If the phone is not aligned properly or if there is a foreign object on the charger, the LED will show red color.

Most budget wireless chargers come with a micro USB port, while the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W comes with a USB Type-C port. As mentioned before, the product does come with a 24W power adapter and a USB Type-C cable with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W User-Experience

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W is a universal wireless charger that works with Android, iPhones, and even TWS earphones that support wireless charging. However, most devices are likely to charge at a lower rate. The iPhone 12 Pro can be charged at 15W, similar to the Apple MagSafe.

I was able to charge the iPhone 12 Pro with the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W without any issue even with a case. Just like every wireless charger that I have tested, the smartphone tends to get hot and is a bit slow when compared to wired charging.

Again, the rubber ring definitely helps to keep the smartphone in place, especially if you charge the device without a case. The LED also worked well without any issue. Overall, the product does its job without any issue.

Verdict: Good Wireless Charger From A Reputed Brand

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W does its job as claimed by the company. However, it does not have any USP which could help the product distinguish from the regular wireless charger. In fact, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is something that actually looks like a product that we can expect from a brand like Sandisk.

Overall, a good product that can be used to charge high-end smartphones, TWS, and select smartwatches which support Qi wireless charging. The brand name is an assurance that the product will function as expected, without damaging the product in any way.

If you are looking for wireless chargers with more functionalities, then consider products like the Belkin Boost↑Charge Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker and the Apple MagSafe charger. Though these are a bit more expensive, they offer more functionality and are fun to use when compared to the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W.