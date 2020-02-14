ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Seagate One Touch SSD Review: A Speedy, Sleek Storage Solution

    By
    |

    Computer storage devices, both internal and external have advanced radically over the years. Seagate is one of the popular brands known for their storage solutions with both HDD and SSD options. The new Seagate One Touch is one such SSD that comes with 1TB storage and a sleek, compact design.

    Rating:
    4.0/5

    Seagate One Touch SSD Review

     

    PROS
    • Compact size
    • Fast read and write speeds
    CONS
    • No Type-C cable
    • Pricey

    The Seagate One Touch SSD, priced Rs. 19,000 is sized like a credit card and can easily be carried around in your pockets. I got to use the SSD to test its speed and performance. I've detailed out the performance results and more in this review.

    Design: Compact And Easy To Carry Around

    Design: Compact And Easy To Carry Around

    Let me start with the design. It can be compared with a credit card. The top surface of the SSD has a cloth-like texture in grey color for easy grip. The backside of the device also has a similar texture in white color with product details. There's a small LED indicator that shows a steady white color once connected to the system.

    The connecting cable slot is placed right in the center of the upper, longer-side of the SSD. The compact size makes it perfect to simply slip into your pocket. Moreover, it is lightweight, another plus point for the accessory.

    Connecting With Devices
     

    Connecting With Devices

    The Seagate SSD comes with a cable to connect with both Mac and Windows systems. The cable has a USB 3.0 Micro B (that connects with the SSD) and USB 3.0 support (to link with the PC). Seagate packs the drive with the cable, so you don't need to worry if you don't have one. All Microsoft computers running Windows 7 and above and Mac systems running macOS 10.12 and higher can use the drive.

    SSD Devices

    One of the drawbacks I faced with the Seagate SSD is that there's no USB-C support, which means you can't connect it with your smartphone compatible with type-C. Seagate notes that users will need to purchase an adaptable USB C cable for those who wish to connect with such devices.

    Moreover, the latest MacBook comes sans USB-A ports and make do with USB-C ports. This means that those using the new MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air will require an additional cable with type-C support, which Seagate doesn't provide.

    Seagate SSD Performance: Speedy Enough

    Seagate SSD Performance: Speedy Enough

    I ran a couple of benchmarks to test the speed performance of the Seagate pocketable drive. The CrystalDiskMark 6.0 recorded a read speed of 376.5 MB/s and a write speed of 137.9 MB/s in the seq Q32T1 test; it also recorded a 146.2 MB/s read speed and a 7.512 MB/s write speed in the 4KiB Q8T8 test.

    As a comparison, the WD My Passport Go with 500GB storage shows a read speed of 318.7 MB/s and a write speed of 115.8 MB/s in the Seq Q32T1 test. In the 4KiB Q8T8 test, this portable SSD has scored a read speed of 48.39 MB/s and a write speed of 6.508 MB/s. It shows that the Seagate One Touch SSD comes with faster read and write speeds.

    Performance Review

    On the box, the Seagate notes that it's a 1TB drive. However, on formatting, we often see the usable storage is much lesser. But in the case of the One Touch SSD, I found the total space to be 1TB, based on the test run on NVM Express 1.3. This is another plus point for the Seagate drive.

    Real-World Performance: Doesn’t Disappoint

    Real-World Performance: Doesn’t Disappoint

    After testing the Seagate One Touch on these benchmarks, I had to try out how it functions in the real world. I connected the SSD to a USB 3.0 slot on my laptop and transferred a 2GB file from the disk to my device. I found the read speed of 343 MB/s. Next, I tested the write speed, which I found to be 113 MB/s for a similar file. In other words, a movie sized roughly 2GB, transferred in about 15-20 seconds, which is quite fast.

    Verdict

    Verdict

    The 1TB Seagate One Touch SSD performance scored well in all the tests. There's no doubt that it is fast and will allow the users to quickly load files and apps. If you use a lot of heavy files for everyday purposes, then this SSD is apt for you. Moreover, the read and write speeds are certainly a plus point, when compared to other SSD and HDD.

    Final Verdict

    Moreover, the compact and sleek design is a bonus to carry around. Yes, it misses out on a few points like the lack of type-C support, but it makes it up in performance. The Touch SSD costs Rs. 19,000 for 1TB storage. There are a couple of offers with online retailers like Amazon that buyers can check out.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news accessories ssd seagate

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X