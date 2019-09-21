HyperX Savage EXO External Portable USB 3.1 Solid State Drive Review

Specifications

Height: 10mm

Width: 49mm

Weight: 90.7grams

Space: 480GB

Supported OS: Android, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, PS4, And Windows OS

Accessories: USB Type C to A, USB Type C to C

Storage Technology: 3D NAND

Price: Rs. 7,749 (on Amazon)

Compact And Elegant Design

The HyperX Savage EXO SSD External Portable USB 3.1 Solid State Drive is one of the most portable SSDs that I have seen. It is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry even in a trouser pocket. The



The retail package comes with dual data-cable with a typical USB-A to USB Type-C, which can be used to connect the device with devices like desktop PCs, Xbox, PS4, Laptops, and monitors. Similarly, it also has a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, which can be used on devices like Android phones, new MacBook models and ultrabooks, which only have a USB Type-C port.



Having an external data cable ensures that the device might not become obsolete when the cable breaks (it eventually breaks after a few years) and one need to replace with a new cable instead of replacing the whole unit. The device is covered under 3 years warranty, which makes it a special deal.

Performs As Promised

As mentioned earlier, the company promises to offers 500MB/s read and 480MB/s write speed with the new solution. To test these numbers I ran the CrystalDiskMark 6 benchmark app. According to the tool, the device scores 433.1MB/s read and 443MB/s write speeds on Seq Q32T1.



The speed will also vary on the USB standard offered by the device. This device might not perform to its fullest when it is connected using the USB 2.0 or the USB 3.0 interface.



I also copied a couple of videos and movies from my smartphone and tried to play them by connecting to a smart TV. The device did work effortlessly, however, with the continues usage it does get a bit warm, especially while playing movies directly from the drive.



Though these scores are slightly lower than the claimed numbers, they are well within the range. However, in the real-life test, the numbers are not as close as the benchmark. The device offered an average write speed of 135MB/s while copying a single 60GB file. Similarly, the speed will further depreciate while copying multiple files with smaller file size.

Verdict

The HyperX Savage EXO SSD External Portable USB 3.1 Solid State Drive is a great option for those who transfer large files from one device to another. The device can also be used with gaming consoles like PS4 and Xbox One to get better loading times.



This is a compact storage solution for those who transfer a lot of files across multiple platforms, including smartphones. For the asking price, the HyperX Savage EXO SSD External Portable USB 3.1 Solid State Drive seems like the right option for those who do not want to compromise on the read and write speed.