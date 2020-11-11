Sennheiser HD 250BT Wireless Headphones Review: Decent Buy In The Affordable Segment

Sennheiser HD 250BT: Design And Wearing Comfort

The Sennheiser HD 250BT is made entirely pout of plastic. The built quality seems average at first instance. The design is basic; what you would expect from a budget wireless headphone. The earcups have a decent amount of cushioning and the material used seems to be foam layered with PU leather. There isn't any padding or cushioning on the headband and the wires connecting to the earbuds are also visible. This missing feature would have made the headset more comfortable to wear for longer durations.

Also, it doesn't have rotatable earcups design, so, portability is an issue with this pair. It has three physical keys on the right earcup. The power key is sandwiched between the volume rockers. The keys don't offer soft push experience which is another drawback in the design.

It's the lightweight form factor which comes to the rescue this pair. The pair sits firmly on the head and you can adjust the fit by sliding earcups up and down. The earcups could have been a bit bigger in size for additional comfort. Overall, the Sennheiser HD 250BT has a generic design and its lightweight form factor is what brings comfort.

Sennheiser HD 250BT: Audio Performance

The company hasn't specified the size of drivers powering the HD 250BT. However, the pair delivers a frequency response range of 20Hz to 22,000H and an SPL (Sound pressure level) of 10db. The pair also comes with AAC and aptXTM audio codecs for improved audio. The audio produced is undeniably loud here. You would hardly miss the presence of ANC as the headphone's Supra-aural design allows it to block the outside noises passively. Not to forget the loud output that further reduces the surrounding noises.

While you might like the high audio levels and thumping bass, you wouldn't get the premium listening experience which you would have expected from other Sennheiser products. The pair sounds well with genres such as pop, EDM, and dubstep (precisely the tracks with rich bass), you wouldn't be impressed with folk or classical songs that have several instruments playing in the background.

In fact, at some points, the audio seems distorted and noisy. This you will experience primarily when the audio is being played at its peak levels. The soundstage appears balanced at lower audio levels. We miss the super clear and refined audio listening as the other high-end Sennheiser products offer. The audio output isn't super bad, it's just that we expected slightly better audio output in which Sennheiser has always mastered.

Sennheiser HD 250 BT: Connectivity And Battery

The Sennheiser HD 250BT has Bluetooth connectivity option and can be paired with Android and iOS smartphones with ease. You just need to press and hold the power key, to begin with, the pairing process. Simply head to the Bluetooth settings of your device once the headset is in pairing mode and look for the HD 250 BT option to get connected.

Calling experience is also decent on this pair and your voice is clearly audible to the caller. Additionally, this pair is compatible with Sennheiser Smart Control app. This will allow you to tweak the equalizer for a better output.

Now coming to the battery backup, the HD 250BT delivers high on backup. While the battery capacity hasn't been revealed, the company had claimed a backup of 25 hours on a single charge. The claims seem true in our testing. It takes over an hour for the headset to get a full refuel.

Sennheiser HD 250BT: Worth Its Price?

The Sennheiser HD 250BT is a decent pair if you look at all the aspects. While its pricing is something to vouch for (looking at the brand rapport), it's the wearing comfort and the build quality where this pair lacks. The audio output is good for most of the part. Since there aren't many premium brands that cater to this price segment, Sennheiser still takes the lead. The good audio response and the big battery backup is what save the day for the HD 250BT wireless headphones.