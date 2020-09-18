Sennheiser Introduces CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Sennheiser has brought the new CX 400BT true wireless earbuds in India. The new CX 400BT true wireless earbuds will cost you Rs. 16,990. The earbuds are available in white and black colour options and will be available on the company's website, Flipkart, Amazon, and Tata Cliq. The wireless earbuds are open for pre-booking from Friday (September 18, 2020).

The CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: Details

The CX 400BT wireless earbuds come with 7mm dynamic drivers and Qualcomm aptX technology that can offer high-resolution audio. It also supports Bluetooth 5.1 along with AAC technology. Besides, the earbuds are compatible with Android version 7.0 and iOS version 11.0 platforms.

In addition, the CX 400BT wireless earbuds allow you to control calls and audio. It has touch controls and voice assistant features Google Assistant along with Siri and noise reduction microphones that can offer natural sound.

Furthermore, it can last up to seven years with a single charge and it can offer a battery life of up to 20 hours. The Sennheiser CX 400BT wireless earbuds can charge be charged in 1.5 hours. It also has a USB Type-C port and weighs around 49 grams.

This year in June, the company launched the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds in the country. The wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 24,990 and comes with the same 7MM dynamic drivers, AAC support, and Bluetooth 5.1. It also comes with IPX4 protection, which means it protects your earbuds against water.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds feature USB Type-A and USB Type-C cables. It weighs about only 70 grams and can offer seven hours of playback time. It can be extended up to 28 hours. The wireless earbuds can control panels that can handle audio and calls.

