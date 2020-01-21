Toreto Party 100 Wireless Speakers Review: Rich Audio, Karaoke Mic Make It Worthwhile

Tactile Looking Lightweight Design

Similar to the majority of the portable wireless speakers, the Toreto Party 100 also has a complete plastic built. The quality is not super great, but is decent enough and has a lightweight design.

It is a rectangular box with a grab handle on top. This along with the lightweight design allows you to carry the speaker anywhere with ease. It comes in a single black color option and the matte texture gives it a sturdy appeal.

The speaker grille upfront is wrapped around by LED strips which glow in multicolor during media playback. You can control the LED effects using the ‘Light' key on the top.

Speaking of which, you get most of the controls on the top of the speaker. These are small oval-shaped keys which I found to be on the stiffer side while pressing.

To adjust the mic and media volumes there are two separate knobs just behind the control keys. There is a small display neatly placed above the speaker grill upfront which shows the mode the speaker is currently in. This includes Bluetooth, Line (for the mic), and the FM mode.

But that's not all; there are a bunch of controls at the rear panel as well. Most of which are the ports except for the power key. You get a microUSB port, a USB connector, a TF card reader, an AUX port, and the microphone in-line port.

Overall, the rugged lightweight design with disco lights is definitely going to grab some stares. It is suitable for outdoor parties as well.

Small Package Can Fill Up Your Room

It's not just the looks that will grab on the attention. The Party 100 can actually fill up a small room and light up your party mood. It packs a 20W speaker and the company has been touting its HD sound capabilities.

As for the audio performance, the speaker throws a punchy output and performs well with most of the genres. The bass is adequate, not to rattling. Its performance with genres like electronic, pop, and dubstep is what impressed me.

The audio overall seems balanced without the bass, treble, or the mids overpowering each other. To satisfy the audiophile in you, there is an equalizer as well to adjust the amplitude as per your needs. But, there are only three preset modes and you can't change the frequency response manually.

Amongst the pre-loaded equalizer modes are Jazz, Class, and Pop. There is no option to set the frequency range manually. Also, the output via the Pop mode is a bit louder and crisp than the Jazz and Class modes.

There is also an FM mode which you can switch on to using the ‘Mode' key. To set the frequency, you need to use FM- and FM+ keys and to mute to the audio you need to press and hold the Autoscan key.

I used this feature inside a closed room and the audio was quite clear. This is one of the positive aspects of the design as there are no external antennas and still the speaker manages to play the FM audio clearly.

Host Karaoke Nights With This Portable Wireless Speaker

The Toreto Party 100 is one of those speakers which offer Karaoke mic support under Rs. 5,000 price tag. Moreover, this is not just a gimmicky feature, rather a fully functional one. You don't need any external app to begin with the Karaoke sessions.

The company ships a wired mic inside the retail box which is of decent quality. You simply need to plug in the mic with the speaker and set the ‘Line' mode to get started.

The audio is a bit on the heavy side and the equalizer doesn't function in this mode. Also, at maximum levels, there is some noise. But, it's audible on some occasions when you turn up the mic volume to max.

Battery And Connectivity

The speaker comes with a Bluetooth V5.0 wireless connectivity option. You can pair to with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. There is no separate key for pairing mode and the device pops up in the Bluetooth pairing menu as soon as you switch on the unit.

Just follow the pairing process as you do on other wireless headphones or speakers. There is no lag in the connection processor in the audio playback.

Coming to the battery, the device draws its power from a 2,200 mAh unit. The company has claimed a backup of up to 5 hours with a single charge. In my testing, the battery lasted for approx 3 hours with maximum audio.

It subsequently increases with lower audio levels. It takes over two hours for the unit to get a full charge and you can use any standard Android charger (with microUSB port) to refuel the speaker. Notably, you get a charging cable along with a 3.5mm AUX cable inside the retail packaging.

Verdict

Toreto has presented us with some good audio products at reasonable price tags. The company has a wide range of headphones and speakers which you can buy at affordable pricing. The Toreto Party 100 speaker is designed to cater to the youth with a fast-paced lifestyle.

It gives has a sturdy feel and with a lightweight design, it becomes easily portable. Besides, it‘s like a small boombox that can bring out the lift up the party spirit wherever you play.

The only drawback which we feel here is the absence of an IPX certification which would have protected it from natural elements like water and dust.