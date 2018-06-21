Zebronics Phobos Review: A good entry level and customizable gaming mouse

The Zebronics Phobos is an affordable gaming mouse, which has a lot of amazing features that one might look on a gaming mouse. The Phobos is available for under Rs 2,000 on offline and online markets in India. Is this the gaming mouse that one should consider? Let's find out.

Rating: 4.0/5



More Gallery »

PROS Affordable | High-qaulity cable | Gold plated USB port CONS Feels plasticky | No rubber grippers Full Specifications

According to Greek mythology, the name is Phobos is associated with the god of fear and I am not able to find a relationship between a gaming mouse with the god of fear. Moving forward from the weird name, the gaming mouse from Zebronics has all the bells and whistles that one might seek on a premium gaming mouse.

Design and build quality

Out of the box, the Zebronics Phobos feels impressive and it sure looks like a mouse made for gaming. On the other side of the mouse, it has a USB type-A port with a gold plating with a 1.8-meter long braided cable, which should be long enough for most of the users. Overall, the mouse feels like a finished product.

Coming to the actual mouse, the Phobos has a total of 8 buttons and a scroll wheel. The scroll wheel has a rubber padding with textured nano humps to offer optimum feel while gaming. Just above the scroll wheel, there are two buttons, which will work as DPI toggles (to increase or decrease DPI).

Features

The mouse has a gaming grade sensor and offers a maximum DPI of 4000 and it can go as low as 500DPI. A user can configure different DPI profiles using the Windows app, which then can be toggled between using the two buttons given on the top the mouse.

For gamers, DPI is an important feature, for the most part, higher DPI (dots per inch) will transform into a better gaming performance. However, sometimes lower DPI also has its advantages. If you are a professional photo editor, then lowering the DPI to get a pointer at a perfect position will also help.

There are three buttons on the left side of the mouse, which are programmable. These buttons will come in handy while gaming, which can be programmed to do certain tasks via software. Out of the box, these buttons will function as forward and backward buttons. The middle button works as a double click button.

Like every other mouse, there are left and right buttons, which feel highly tactile. They have a slight curve at the end, which makes this mouse look premium.

RGB lighting

The most fun part about the Zebronics Phobos is the fact that it supports RGB lighting. There is a button under the mouse, which can be used to enable or disable the lightning on the mouse.

Once you install the driver on your Windows PC (who games on a Mac or Linux) you can use 11 pre-defined lighting settings and further customize them to your linking. As the mouse has RGB lighting, the number of lighting choices will depend on how creative you are.

Verdict

While I tested this mouse vigorously for more than two weeks, I was satisfied with the feedback and performance it offered. I never felt slower while gaming and the cool RGB lighting is just like icing on the cake. However, I felt that the build quality of the Zebronics Phobos could have been better, as there were some clicking sounds and I feel that the side grips might lose its characters over the time.