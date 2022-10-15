Intel Arc A770, A750 Finally on Sale: Are They Better Than NVIDIA and AMD’s Offerings?

Intel's introductory discreet graphics cards -- the Arc A770 and Arc A750 have finally gone on sale across the world. The Intel Arc A770 competes against the likes of the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3060 while the Arc A750 will lock horns with the RTX 3050. These new GPUs are capable of delivering smooth performance for most gaming titles without breaking a sweat.

In the US, the Arc A770 costs $349 while the Arc A750 costs $289, making these affordable and mid-tier graphics cards. However, as of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of these GPUs in India. Let's dive into the details.

Intel Arc A770, A750 Details

The Intel Arc A770 is currently the flagship offering from team blue. The GPU offers 16GB of GDDR6 video memory with 17.5 Gbit/s memory speed and 32 Xe cores. The GPU also offers a complimentary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II video game with every purchase of the Arc A770 and the Arc A750.

Similarly, the Intel Arc A750 is a mid-tier GPU. The graphics card offers 8GB GDDR6 video memory with 2.05GHz GPU clock speed, and the GPU should be able to handle most games at 1080p resolution and medium graphics settings without any issue.

Users can also get a few more games like Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and The Settlers by registering the GPU at the Intel Gaming Access platform. This makes it a great deal for those who are getting into the PC game. An affordable GPU with four free games for less than $350 is definitely a great deal.

Is Intel Arc A770 Better Than NVIDIA And AMD GPUs?

The benchmarks have already shown that the Intel Arc A770 can outperform the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. The Arc Also has a few advantages over AMD and NVIDIA's offerings with features like DisplayPort 2.0, allowing users to connect the GPU to high-resolution and high-refresh rate monitors. Similarly, when compared to AMD Radeon RX 6700, the Arc A770 is clearly ahead in terms of ray tracing performance.

Resizable Bar Is A Bottleneck

From what we have seen, the Intel Arc GPUs deliver their best when paired with a CPU that supports a resizable Bar. Pairing the Intel Arc A770 with a CPU that does not support resizable BAR (the ability to use the entire frame buffer of the graphics card by CPU) will cut down the performance of the Arc A770 by up to 24 percent on select titles.

Currently, the 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors support ReBar technology. Similarly, AMD's Zen 2 (3000 series), Zen 3 (5000 series), and Zen 4 (7000) series of processors support ReBar. In fact, Thomas A. Peterson, an Intel fellow is actually suggesting users with older PC (without ReBar) buy RTX 3060 over the Intel Arc A770 GPU.