AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Review: Best Gaming Processor?

Number Of Cores: 8

Number Of Threads: 16

Base Clock Speed: 3.4GHz

Boost Clock Speed: 4.5GHz

Total L3 Cache: 96MB

Total L2 Cache: 4MB

PCI Express Version: PCIe 4.0

Lithography: TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package: AM4

TDP: 105W

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Testbench Specifications

The testbench of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is powered by the MSI MPG X570S Edge MAX WiFi gaming motherboard with HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB(8GBx2) RAM and SP XPower XS70 PCIe Gen4 SSD. We used the modular MSI A850GF power supply to fuel the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the Radeon RX 6800 GPU or the MSI RTX 3090 GPU.

Components like the MSI MPG X570S Edge MAX WiFi ensure that there is no bottleneck in the rest of the build, and we can fully measure the capabilities of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. For some benchmarks, we used the Radeon Rx 6800 GPU, for measuring the gaming performance we used the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Trio graphics card.

The CPU was cooled using the AntecKuhler H2O - K240 RGB which is a dual-radiator liquid cooler with RGB lighting. This is probably one of the best possible combinations of hardware that one can incorporate while building a Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU-based gaming system.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: What's New?

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is based on the Ryzen 7 5800X which we reviewed last year. AMD has incorporated a new technology -- AMD 3D V-Cache technology which adds a massive amount of L3 cache to each core that helps the CPU to offer improved single-thread and multi-thread performance.

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X3D uses a chip stacking technology hybrid bond 3D, which is also known as 3D V-Cache technology which is said to be much denser than other 3D V-Cache technologies such as C4 (controlled-collapse chip connection) and micro bump.

Using 3D V-Cache technology, AMD has added an additional 64MB of L3 cache while maintaining the Z-height of the chip using the die thinning technique. The additional amount of cache memory is said to reduce latency, thus offering better performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: Geekbench 5 Benchmark

The very first benchmark that we ran to test the capabilities of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the Geekbench 5. On Geekbench 5, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D scored 1509 points on single-core, and 9808 points on multi-core Geekbench 5 CPU benchmark test. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D has clearly outperformed Ryzen 7 5800X (Review). However, it is not as fast as the Intel Core i7-12700K or the Intel Core i9-12900K.

These numbers clearly indicate that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is clearly more powerful than the Ryzen 7 5800X. However, when it comes to multi-core performance, processors like the Ryzen 9 5950X, Intel Core i7-12700K (Review), and the Intel Core i9-12900K with more numbers of cores are ahead of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: Cinebench R23 Benchmark

On the Cinebench R23 benchmark, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D posted 1468 points on the single-core CPU rendering test and 13680 points on the multi-core CPU rendering test. Again, even the Cinebench R23 benchmark proves that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X. However, it's still not as fast as the Ryzen 9 5950X or the Intel Core i9-12900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: CPU-Z Benchmark

On CPU-Z, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D posted 599.5 points on the single-thread CPU test and 5865.6 points on the multi-thread CPU test. These are pretty good numbers for a CPU with an eight-core, sixteen-thread processor. Overall, the performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is on par with the competition.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: Blender Test Benchmark

On Blender benchmark version 3.1.0, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processed 103 samples per minute, while the sampled 63 junkshop samples per second, and lastly it processed 49 classroom benchmark samples per second. Here is a comparison between the Blender performance test of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the Intel Core i7-12700K.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: 3D Mark10 Benchmark

On 3D Mark 10 benchmark, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D posted 14835 points and the benchmark also confirms that our build with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the Radeon RX 6800 can offer over 145fps on Battlefield V at 1440p resolution and can deliver over 175fps at 1080p of FHD resolution.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: PC Mark 10 Performance

On PC Mark 10 test, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D posted 7569 points, again, almost matching the performance of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The aforementioned benchmarks and the PC Mark 10 benchmarks numbers indicate that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D delivers great single-core and multi-core CPU performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: Gaming Performance

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is claimed to be the world's fastest gaming processor, hence, we tested some of the latest AAA titles to measure the gaming capabilities of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with the RTX 3090 GPU, which is currently one of the most capable GPUs in the market.

In our CPU-bound benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D was slightly faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X. However, it was never as fast as the Intel Core i7-12700K or the Intel Core i9-12900K. In fact, the Intel Core i7-12700K outperforms the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in all the CPU benchmarks that we tried.

The major advantage of 3D V-cache technology on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D comes while gaming. We tried games like the God of War, Farm Simulator 2022, Far Cry 6, Forza Horizon 5, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p resolution. In Forza Horizon 5, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is at least 10 percent faster than the Intel Core i7-12700K.

When it comes to Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and the Intel Core i7-12700K offered an average FPS of 165 with ultra-graphics settings with the ray-tracing quality set to ultra. On Far Cry 6, we got an average FPS of 112, which is slightly less than what we achieved on the Intel Core i7-12700K and RTX 3090 combo.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: Verdict

Is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D's 3D V-cache tech a gimmick? Definitely not! When it comes to normal day-to-day workloads, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D performs similarly to the Ryzen 7 5800X. When it comes to gaming, the additional amount of L3 cache helps the CPU to offer a better frame rate in almost every game that we tested.

For the asking price, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a great CPU, especially for gamers. If you are a professional user who wants a PC for graphics designing and video rendering then we still recommend the Intel Core i7-12700K over the Ryzen 9 5800X3D.

Given how the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is an improved version of the Ryzen 7 5800X, it also misses out on features like support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 5 support. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is just an example of what we can expect from the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 desktop CPUs.