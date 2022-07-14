BGMI Master Series Grand Finals Update: Points Table, Team Standings, More

By

Advertisement

BGMI Master Series is one of the most talked about topics right now in the Indian gaming market. The first day of the BGMI Master Series finals concluded yesterday, July 13. Team Godlike has secured first place on the points table after it won the rounds with 68 points. Here's all you need to know about the BGMI Master Series grand finals.

BGMI Master Series Grand Finals: Points Table

The BGMI Master Series grand finals are happening now. The first day of the grand finals took place yesterday, July 13. The points table of the BGMI Master Series finals includes Team Godlike in first place with a total of 68 points.

Global Esports secured second place on the table with 57 points in total. The team Orangutan is in third place with a total of 48 points. Popular group Team Soul is now in fourth place after many nail-biting finishes with 44 points. Team Enigma Forever, Team XO, Chemin Esports, and Enigma Gaming hold the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively.

BGMI Master Series Grand Finals: Team Standings

The afore-mentioned teams are the ones who won yesterday's match at the finals. This brings us to the overall team standings at the ongoing BGMI Master Series. Here's the overall ranking of the teams in order:

Team XO
Orangutan Gaming
Chemin Esports
Skylightz Gaming
OR Esports
GodLike Esports
Team Insane
Enigma Gaming
Nigma Galaxy
Team Soul
Blind Esports
8Bit Esports
Team Enigma Forever
Revenant Esports
FS Esports
Global Esports

Where To Watch BGMI Master Series Grand Finals?

The BGMI Master Series grand finals are live-streamed on YouTube as well as on television. Interested viewers can check out the game on Star Sports 2 at 8:30 PM. The finals can also be watched on Loco and Glance Live in regional languages like Hindi, Tamil, as well as English.

The grand finals will conclude on July 17, where matches in Erangel and other maps will be played. From the looks of it, Team XO could top the charts with the massive prize pool of Rs. 1.5 crores. We'll know for sure in the coming days.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Vivo T1x Launching Soon In India; Affordable 5G Phone In Offing

BGMI Master Series Overall Standing: BGMI Week 3 Points Table And Where To Watch Finals

Netflix, Microsoft Team Up For Its Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan

Qualcomm Snapdragon ConQuest BGMI Open Registration Debuts On June 9

Motorola Moto G32 Live Images Surface Online; Triple Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Tipped

BGMI Redeem Codes For May 23: Get Racer Set, Bumblebee Set, More

Best 108MP Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India

BMPS Season 1: BGMI Pro Series Points Table, Schedule, Qualified Teams

Honor X40i With Dimensity 700 SoC, 50MP Cameras Launched; Specs & Pricing

BGMI 2.0 Update Available Now: Gamers Can Explore Livik Map, Core Circle Upgrades, More

Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch Screen Launched; Pricing & Features

BGMI Player? Do Not Buy These New Smartphones
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: BGMI gaming games news
Published On July 14, 2022
Read more...