Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Pack Launched; Better Than Netflix, Hotstar Mobile Plans?

Amazon has launched a new subscription service in India — the Prime Video Mobile Edition. The new subscription tier will be available alongside the regular monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription plans. The new Mobile-only plan will help it compete against similar services offered by Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Several telecom recharge plans from Airtel and Reliance Jio bundle the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile recharge plans. Now, the Amazon Mobile-only subscription model for Prime Video might eat its market share with its service. Let's take a look at the features and comparison with Netflix Mobile and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Features

Amazon's Prime Video Mobile Edition is priced at ₹599 per year. In comparison, the standard yearly subscription is priced at ₹1,499 per year or ₹129 per month. The difference is that the Mobile-only subscription service offers lesser features such as SD streaming quality at 480p, which is ideal for mobile screens. On the other hand, the standard plan comes with 4K streaming.

The Prime Video Mobile Edition offers access to Amazon Originals, Indian and international movies, and live cricket. Subscribers will also get features, including downloads for offline viewing, and X-ray powered by IMDb. The Mobile Edition subscription plan also includes free fast delivery on products shopped via Amazon, in-ad free music with Prime Music, and Prime Reading.

Advertisement

It misses out on the exclusive features of the top-tier plan, including the ability to create multi-user profiles, and the ability to stream in HD and UHD across devices.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Vs Rivals

To compare, the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is priced at ₹499 per year and it bundles access to all content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and special shows. As it is a Mobile-only plan, it can be accessed only on one phone or tablet but it supports stereo audio and HD 720p streaming capability. This plan can be subscribed to by paying ₹49 per month or ₹199 for six months as well.

The Netflix Mobile subscription is available for ₹149 per month, which makes it more expensive compared to its rivals. It can be accessed only on one mobile device and the content resolution will be limited to SD 480p. Besides this, it does not have any restrictions on the content that can be accessed.

That said, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile appears to be the cheapest offering and also comes with HD support. However, Amazon is bullish to eat into its market share with its new Prime Video Mobile Edition service.