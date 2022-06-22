Marvel's latest movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix, and users can watch it for free. An official tweet by Marvel Studios confirms the new Doctor Strange movie is available to watch on these platforms starting today, June 22. Here are the details.

What Time Is Doctor Strange Available?

As mentioned earlier, the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix. The new Doctor Strange movie will arrive on OTT platforms today, June 22 at 12:30 PM.

Watch Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness For Free

Many Marvel movies are available to watch for free on Disney+ Hotstar, which includes the Spider-Man series, Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man, and more. The latest one to join the list is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If you already have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you can watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for free. You can also watch the Doctor Strange movie in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages in India.

In case you don't have a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you can also get one for free. Telco operators like Airtel, Vi, and Jio are offering Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions for free along with a few prepaid and postpaid recharges. You can check for detailed plans for Airtel, Jio, and Vi with these links.

Doctor Strange On Netflix

Disney+ Hotstar isn't the only platform that will stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Netflix will also include the new Doctor Strange movie on its platform. If you already have a Netflix account, you can watch this movie for free in your preferred language. The Netflix mobile plan starts from Rs. 149 in India.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness For Free

The new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is directed by Sam Raimi and includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez as the main cast.

