Airtel Introduces Rs. 399, Rs. 839 Prepaid Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

Airtel has introduced two new prepaid plans that bring free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The new plans will cost Rs. 399 and Rs. 839, where users will get three months of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. For the unaware, he three-month plan of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile costs Rs. 149.

The Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of validity, while the Airtel Rs. 839 plan offers 84 days of validity. Check here the benefits and offerings of the Airtel new prepaid plans.

Airtel Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan

Apart from the free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Airtel's Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and STD voice calls for a period of 28 days.

In addition, users will get a free one-month Amazon Prime Video ME trial, access to Apollo 24×7 Circle, Shaw Academy, Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs. 839 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 839 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited phone calls, and 100 SMS per day for a longer period of 84 days. The plan also includes free one-month Amazon Prime Video ME trial and access to Apollo 24×7 Circle, Shaw Academy, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music along with the free three-month subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Both the recharge plans are now live on Airtel's official site, Airtel Thanks app, and other recharge mediums. The latest offerings of Airtel are almost similar to Jio's newly launched prepaid plans. Jio's new Rs. 333 prepaid plan also brings three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. In addition, it offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Additionally, Airtel recently introduced Rs. 999 prepaid plan in the country. The plan is offering unlimited local, STD calling, 100 SMS per day and a daily data of 2.5GB for 84 days. Also, the pack includes the Amazon Prime membership for 84 days at no extra cost. Apart from this, the Airtel Rs. 999 prepaid plan offers several benefits. To know detailed offerings, you can click here.

