Jio Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Access Launched

Reliance Jio, a fast-growing telecom operator, has announced the launch of three new prepaid recharge plans. The USP is that these plans come bundled with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, which is worth Rs. 149. These new Jio plans are priced at Rs. 333, Rs. 583 and Rs. 783.

Jio has a slew of prepaid plans that bundle the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription in its portfolio. Also, it offers a Rs. 151 data add-on pack that also offers the same OTT benefit alongside 8GB of high-speed data benefit. This plan does not offer other benefits. Let's take a look at the benefits offered by the new Jio prepaid plans from here.

New Jio Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Access

The new Jio prepaid plans that bundle the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription are called 'Cricket' plans. As mentioned above, these plans come with three months of subscription to the OTT service. Once subscribers recharge with any of these plans, then they can sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app with their Jio number to access the platform's content library.

Besides the quarterly Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, the Jio Rs. 333, Rs. 583 and Rs. 783 Cricket prepaid plans will be bundled with other benefits, including 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The only difference between these plans is their validity.

When it comes to the validity period, the Jio Rs. 333 prepaid plan offers 28 days of validity, the Rs. 583 prepaid plan offers 56 days of validity and the higher denomination plan of Rs. 783 has 84 days of validity. Notably, the validity of all these Jio prepaid plans is less than 90 days but subscribers can access the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months, which is even after the expiry of the plan.

As it goes with any other prepaid plan from Jio, these new Cricket plans also come with access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. Previously, the telco launched prepaid plans priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799 and Rs. 2,999 that bundle the annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile platform.

