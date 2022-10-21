TV Buying Guide For Dhanteras 2022: Best TVs For Every Budget

Dhanteras is just around the corner, and it is the time most Indian families consider purchasing premium electronics. TVs are one of the most popular products that simply fly off the shelf. Manufacturers and sellers offer a wide variety of choices for every budget. Our definitive guide can help you make the right choice during this Dhanteras.

Best TV Deal Under ₹10,000

Televisions under ₹10,000 usually have a 32-inch display with a 720p screen. Buyers shouldn't expect Full HD or 1080p displays in this price range. In fact, modern branded LCD TVs seldom sell for such low prices. That's what makes the Redmi TV deal all the more unbelievable.

The Redmi Smart TV (L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA), which usually sells for upwards of ₹15,000, is available for just ₹10,999. Although the price is slightly above ₹10,000, buyers can get this Smart TV running Android 11, at a lower price by applying ICICI Bank discounts.

The Redmi TV sports 20W speakers with Dolby Audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Chromecast built-in, and other features. Although the panel is 720p, it can play 1080p content from YouTube.

Xiaomi Mi TV (L32M7-5AIN) is also a good choice, but it costs slightly more than ₹10,000.

Best TV Deal Under ₹20,000

Televisions under ₹20,000 used to have limited features, but intense competition has ensured buyers now get several key functions and features which were once reserved for higher-priced models. TVs under ₹20,000 might not feature a Full HD or 1080p display, but if a model does fall below this price, it can be an excellent deal.

Currently, the HiSense 43-inch (43A6GE) is available at ₹20,990 on Amazon. This is an insanely low price for a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV. Buyers can get the price lowered further by using credit cards from select banks such as ICICI.

The Android TV runs the older Android 9 Pie OS and packs 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a quad-core CPU. The 43-inch LED TV has a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 24W integrated speaker system.

Best TV Deal Under ₹50,000

Televisions under ₹50,000 are quite popular as they have a healthy mix of premium features and aggressive pricing. The majority of these TVs are available for such attractive prices only during festivals like Dhanteras. During the rest of the year, these TVs usually cost more.

One of the best deals for TVs under ₹50,000 is for the Sony Bravia KD-43X75K. The TV features a 43-inch panel but the display has a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The display is supported by Sony's X1 4K image processor and is backed by 4K X Reality Pro as well as Motion Flow XR200 engine.

The Sony Bravia KD-43X75K is currently selling for ₹50,190 on Amazon, and a 43-inch TV from Sony at this price is a great deal, claim most of the buyers.

Best TV Deal Above ₹1,00,000

Televisions over ₹1,00,000 start to offer premium features and are usually offered by brands such as Sony, LG, and Samsung. These TV sets usually feature a sleek and slim chassis. They have a large display and have 4K panels. Big-brand TV makers usually keep the prices locked, but during festivals like Dhanteras, they are forced to compete with several other players. Buyers can grab one of these premium models at an attractively low price during the Indian festival season.

One of the best TV deals in this price bracket is the LG 65A2PSA Smart OLED TV. As the name suggests, this 65-inch TV features an OLED panel that has a 4K resolution. It packs an AI 4K upscaling engine to enhance picture quality, a 20W speaker system, 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and other premium connectivity options. The LG 65A2PSA Smart OLED TV is available for ₹1,54,990. This price is certainly higher than ₹1,00,000 but buyers can reduce the final selling price by applying discounts from participating banks.