Asus Launches Two New Ryzen 6000 Series-Powered ROG Laptops In India

Asus has officially launched two new laptops in the ROG series, powered by the latest Ryzen 6000 series processor with NVIDIA RTX GPUs -- the Asus ROG Flow X16 and the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022). These devices are focused on content creation and gaming.

Asus ROG Flow X16 Specifications

The Asus ROG Flow X16 (Review) is a 16-inch convertible laptop, featuring a Nebula HDR display with mini LED technology by AmLED. The display has a total of 512 local dimming zones, and it is also a touch-capable panel. Besides, the display offers up to QHD resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, and it also supports Dolby Vision along with VesaHDR1000 certification.

Coming to the hardware, the ROG Flow X16 is powered by up to Ryzen 9 6900HS processor with up to RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. The device also has XG Mobile eGPU support, giving an option to the users to pair an external GPU of up to RTX 3080 laptop. It also offers 32GB DDR5 memory and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The high-end model of the ROG Flow X16 costs Rs. 2,61,990 with Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, 32GB RAM and 2TB storage. Similarly, the base model of the ROG Flow X16 costs Rs. 1,71,990 and will be available starting today via online and offline channels.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022) Specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with two displays. The secondary 14.1-inch display is available in two variants -- a 1080p panel or a 2160p 4K panel. Unlike the ROG Flow X16, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022) comes with an even more powerful Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and up to RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU with MUX switch for a better gaming experience.

The laptop also offers 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD. To keep the system cool, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022) is equipped with 84-blade Arc Flow fans, and it uses a liquid metal compound, which claims to reduce the temperature by 15 degrees. The ROG Flow X16 and the 84-blade Arc Flow fans ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022) ship with Windows 11 OS, and these laptops will also support up to 100W USB-Type-C charging.

The base model of the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 retails for Rs. 2,49,990 in India and will be available for online and offline markets, starting today. If you are looking for a modern machine for content creation that can also play modern AAA titles, then the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022) and the ROG Flow X16 are excellent choices.

