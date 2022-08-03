5G Smartphone Buying Guide? Look Out For These Requirements

In the past couple of years, 5G smartphones have become quite common in India. Even before the telecom operators could roll out the 5G services in the country, smartphone makers started pushing devices compatible with the next-generation cellular service across various price points.

If you are thinking to upgrade to a 5G smartphone to experience the next-gen connectivity, then you need to consider a few aspects before making the purchase. As 5G smartphones come in a variety of flavors, you will be able to get all the benefits of the network based on the hardware and other factors you choose to purchase. Here, we are here to help you with the factors you need to keep in mind before upgrading your smartphone.

5G-Ready Chipset

If your budget is limited to less than Rs. 25,000, then you need to check if your phone's processor has a 5G modem. You can choose not to buy smartphones with chipsets such as Snapdragon 680, Snapdragon 732G, Snapdragon 860, and MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. If you want to buy iPhone, then you can get the iPhone 11, 2nd generation iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro, and other older models. Just don't go with the 5G branding on the smartphone's box.

5G Bands Support

Recently, many 5G smartphones might support over 5G bands but a few models support just one or two 5G bands. In addition to having a 5G-ready chip, you need to choose a device with many 5G bands to have a better network performance.

Buy Latest Models

It is important to buy new smartphone models as the older models will limited bands and these could be slower by today's standards. You should have to make a proper choice to get a smartphone with the latest hardware to manage the resources better.

Don’t Ignore Battery Capacity

The fast-performing 5G network will need more battery power to support the higher internet speeds. So, the smartphone has to feature a larger battery to manage to deliver good performance. If you are buying an Android smartphone, it should have at least a 5000mAh battery to last a day. On the other hand, if it is an iPhone, then you should opt for the latest models such as iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series except for the Mini models that hve smaller batteries.

Prefer Expensive Models

Given that there are numerous 5G smartphones out there across price points, you should not opt for budget models to get the best performance of the network. Ensure to buy an expensive 5G smartphone that can support more bands and deliver the best experience. When you opt for high-end smartphones in the premium segment, you will get more powerful 5G models that offer full 5G speeds.