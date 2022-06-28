Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Up To 40% Off On Best Mid-Range Smartphones

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (20% off)

Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% off)

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z6 44W

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 (28% Off)

vivo iQOO Z6 44W is available at 28% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17% Off)

Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10S

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24% Off)

Redmi Note 10S is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A54 (Crystal Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (27% Off)

OPPO A54 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off)

Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (28% Off)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available at 28% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 (14% Off)

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,500 (25% off)

Redmi Note 11 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Tecno POVA 3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 (13% Off)

Tecno POVA 3 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.