Amazon has a wide range of commodities up for sale, including gadgets like smartphones. When it comes to smartphones, there's a wide range that buyers can choose from. Here, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is offering up to 40 percent off on some of the best mid-range smartphones. These include top brands like Redmi, iQOO, Samsung, Vivo, and others. Here's all you need to know about the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale.
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Up To 40% Off On Best Mid-Range Smartphones
Going into the details, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on Redmi smartphones. This includes the Redmi Note 11 series like the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+. These phones are now priced at Rs. 13,499, Rs. 18,999, and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Buyers can also explore other Redmi options at the sale.
Some of these other options include the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 10S, and so on. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is also offering iQOO phones at a discount. For instance, the iQOO Z6 44W is available for Rs. 14,499, and the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999. The Tecno Pova 3 and the Oppo A54 are some of the other options.
The Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is also offering a whopping sale on Samsung smartphones. for instance, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G are now available for Rs. 17,999 each. This makes the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale the best place to shop for mid-range smartphones.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (20% off)
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 20% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% off)
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 (28% Off)
vivo iQOO Z6 44W is available at 28% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17% Off)
Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24% Off)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 24% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (27% Off)
OPPO A54 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (19% Off)
Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (28% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available at 28% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 (14% Off)
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 4,500 (25% off)
Redmi Note 11 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 (13% Off)
Tecno POVA 3 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.