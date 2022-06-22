Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale: Discounts Offers iPhone 13, iQOO 9 Pro 5, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, And More

By

Amazon has announced the Monsoon Carnival sale, which brings attractive discounts for several brands' smartphones. Besides, the e-commerce site is also offering additional discounts for ICICI bank users. However, the sale will be live until Jun 22. So, if you are planning to purchase a flagship or mid-range smartphone, you must visit Amazon.

During the sale, you can get the iPhone 13 starting at Rs. 72,990, while the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro is available for Rs. 66,999. Apart from this, there are several options to choose from. Let's take a look at the list of smartphones that are now available at discounted price tags on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 13

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 72,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 79,900 (9% Off)

Apple iPhone 13 is available at 9% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 72,990 onwards during the sale.

 

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 65,900 (18% Off)

Apple iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

 

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,994 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 (24% Off)

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at 24% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 84,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 66,999 (21% Off)

Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at 21% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 66,999 onwards during the sale.

 

Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999 (21% Off)

Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset is available at 21% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 9 SE 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 (15% Off)

iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

 

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,990 (13% Off)

iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,18,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,31,999 (10% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available at 10% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,18,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,01,999 (17% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 87,100 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,990 (21% Off)

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 87,100 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 91,999 (16% Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.

