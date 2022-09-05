Apple Far Out Event 2022: Everything Expected To Launch At The Event

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Leaks And Speculations

Apple is likely to launch two "Pro" models in the iPhone 14 series -- the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, the Pro models will get massive hardware and software upgrades, including a new display with a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and selfie camera, a more powerful A16 Bionic processor, an improved triple camera setup, and more.

Digging deep into the display part of the iPhone 14 Pro, it is likely to have a 6.1-inch screen. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. Both models will have a 120Hz AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and variable refresh rate technology. These phones are also expected to get better protection and are likely to use an improved version of "ceramic shield" for improved protection against scratches and screen damage.

With the new display technology, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will look more modern when compared to the other smartphones. On top of that, it is also speculated that Apple will limit features like always-on display to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The triple camera setup on the iPhone 14 Pro series is also up for a major upgrade. Apple is said to use a 48MP primary sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max for the first time. The higher resolution primary wide-angle camera should deliver more detailed pictures and is also likely to support up to 8K video recording.

Along with a new primary camera, the ultra-wide angle camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series will also be upgraded. As per leaks, the new ultra-wide angle camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series will have a larger aperture and pixel size, which should help the phone produce bright and vivid pictures even in challenging lighting conditions.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro series will be based on the A16 Bionic processor, fabbed by TSMC using either a 5nm or 3nm processor. With the new processor, these iPhones are expected to offer better CPU and GPU performance and are also expected to be more energy efficient when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Cosmetically, the iPhone 14 Pro series might look similar to the iPhone 13 series. Under the hood, the yet-to-be-announced pro models will be the most capable iPhones that Apple has ever made, period. With all these changes, Apple is also expected to increase the price of the base models of the iPhone 14 series, whereas, the iPhone 14 Pro could cost slightly over Rs. 1,20,000 in India.