Best Mobile Phones With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In 2022

By

Advertisement

Not happy with the battery life of your smartphone and looking for a new device? Then you might have to consider a smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery. A phone with a larger battery can not only last longer, but it can also offer extended standby time, and some smartphones with a 6,000 mAh battery can also be used to charge other devices.

Here is a list of new smartphones launched in 2022 with a 6,000 mAh battery that can last for more than a day on a single charge. The list of smartphones with a 6,000 mAh battery includes devices from Xiaomi, Asus, Samsung, and Tecno.

Infinix Hot 12 Play

Price: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs

  • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
  • Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
  • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Android 11 with XOS 10
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 6,000 mAh battery
    • Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 1280 Octa-Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa) 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
    • 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
      • Xiaomi Redmi 10

      Price: Rs. 10,998
      Key Specs

      • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
      • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
      • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
      • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
      • Android 11 with MIUI 13
      • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
      • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
      • 5MP front camera
      • Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
        • Tecno Pova 3

        Price: Rs. 11,499
        Key Specs

        • 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
        • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
        • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
        • Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
        • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
        • HiOS based on Android 11
        • 50MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
        • 8MP front-facing camera
        • Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 7,000 mAh battery
          • Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power

          Price: Rs. 14,999
          Key Specs

          • 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
          • Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
          • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
          • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
          • Android 11 with MIUI 13
          • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
          • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
          • 5MP front camera
          • Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
            • Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022

            Price: Rs. 11,999
            Key Specs

            • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
            • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
            • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
            • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
            • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
            • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
            • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
            • 8MP front camera
            • Dual 4G VoLTE
            • 6,000 mAh battery
              • Tecno Pova 5G

              Price: Rs. 19,999
              Key Specs

              • 6.9-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
              • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
              • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
              • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
              • Android 11 with HIOS 8.0
              • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
              • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
              • 16MP front-facing camera
              • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
              • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
                • Tecno Pova Neo

                Price: Rs. 11,900
                Key Specs

                • 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
                • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
                • 6GB RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
                • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
                • Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
                • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
                • 13MP + secondary AI camera
                • 8MP front-facing camera + 4G VoLTE
                • 6,000 mAh battery
                  • Tecno Pop 5 Pro

                  Price: Rs. 8,199
                  Key Specs

                  • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
                  • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
                  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
                  • Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6
                  • 8MP rear camera + secondary AI camera
                  • 5MP front-facing camera
                  • 4G VoLTE
                  • 6,000 mAh battery
                    • Asus ROG Phone 5s 5G 256GB

                    Price: Rs. 49,999
                    Key Specs

                    • 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display
                    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
                    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 18GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
                    • Android 11 with ROG UI
                    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                    • 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
                    • 24MP front-facing camera
                    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                    • 6,000mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Mukesh Ambani Resigns; Akash Becomes Reliance Jio Chairman

Nothing Phone (1) Could Be Priced Around Rs. 30,000 And Won't Bundle A Charger

Online Games, Casinos To Be Levied 28% GST

HTC Desire 22 Pro Is The Company's Comeback Smartphone

UPI Boom In India: Over 9.36 Billion Transactions Done Via UPI In Q1 2022

Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders, Design, Accessories Leak

OnePlus Nord Buds, Bullet Wireless Z2 New Color Variants Coming Alongside Nord 2T

Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Top Deals On Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Up To 40% Off On Best Mid-Range Smartphones

Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro India Launch Next Month: Expected Features, Price

Xiaomi 12S Series With Leica-Tuned Cameras Launch Set For July 4; What To Expect?

Moto G42 With SD680, Android 12 Launching On July 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Published On June 29, 2022
Read more...