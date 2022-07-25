Best Oppo 8GB And 12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India

Oppo is one of the popular Chinese smartphone brands that has gained traction among Indian buyers. If you are looking for an affordable smartphone that packs decent specs and goodies, then the Oppo offerings could be a great option for you as these smartphones usually come with decent camera specs and features. The recently launched Oppo Reno8 series smartphones are a testament to Oppo's camera prowess as these devices feature impressive imaging capabilities.

If you are looking forward to upgrading your smartphone, then you can purchase one from Oppo as these will give you great value for the money you pay. Here, we have listed the Oppo smartphones with 8GB and 12GB of RAM that could be a great buy for those who are looking forward to buying a new phone.

OPPO Reno8 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Wi-Fi

4,500 mAh battery

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display



MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6



12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage



Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1



50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



32MP front camera



5G, Wi-Fi



4,500 mAh battery



OPPO K10 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen





MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU





8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





expandable memory with microSD





Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1





48MP + 2MP Rear Camera





8MP front camera





5G , Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000mAh (typical) battery





OPPO F21 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display







Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU







8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage







expandable memory with microSD







Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1







Dual SIM (nano + nano)







64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera







32MP front-facing camera







Dual 4G VoLTE







4,500 mAh (typical) battery







OPPO Reno7 Price: Rs. 27,289

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display









Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU









8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage









Expandable memory with microSD









Android 11 with ColorOS 12









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









32MP front-facing camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery









OPPO Reno7 Pro Price: Rs. 36,599

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display











Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU











12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage











Android 11 with ColorOS 12











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera











32MP front-facing camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE











4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery











OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 38,900

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED curved display













Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU













12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













32MP front-facing camera













5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery













OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)















ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11















13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera















8MP front-facing camera















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890 mAh (minimum) battery















OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Price: Rs. 25,990

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

















F19 Pro+ 5G - Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

















8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (F19 Pro only) storage

















expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

















Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

















48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















16MP front camera

















Dual 5G

















Dual 4G VoLTE

















4,310 mAh (typical) battery

















OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 35,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED HDR 10+ display



















Octa-Core with Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU



















8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage



















Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1



















Dual SIM



















64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















32MP front-facing camera



















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



















4,350 mAh battery



















OPPO Reno 3 Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with





















Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU





















8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage





















Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD





















Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0





















Dual SIM





















48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















44MP front-facing camera





















Dual 4G VoLTE





















4,025 mAh (Typical) / 3,935 mAh (minimum) battery

