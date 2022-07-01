Looking for a mid-range Android smartphone within Rs. 20,000? Then here are some of the best smartphones that you can buy in India which costs less than Rs. 20,000 in India. These smartphones come with the latest Android 12 OS and are most likely to receive an Android 13 update in the coming days.
Buying Guide: Best Android 12 Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India
Brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung offer a lot of interesting offerings with features like a fast processor, high refresh rate display, premium design, and more. Check out the list of best Android smartphones under Rs. 20,000 with the latest Android 12 OS.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.56″ (1612 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio pOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with My UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB /8GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.56" inch (16.66cm) HD+ Waterdrop Notch Colour Rich Display
- 8MP Front Camera
- 13MP +2MP Rear Dual Camera with Night Filter + AI Portrait Retouching
- 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1TB | Dual Sim Slot + Micro SD
- Glow Design with MediaTek Helio G35 processor + Ultra Linear Stereo Speaker
- 5,000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging with Optimized Night Charging
- 6.6-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Vivo T1
Price: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
OPPO K10 5G
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
iQOO Z6 5G
Price: Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
Realme 9 Pro
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
Realme 9
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
Moto G52
Price: Rs. 16,499
Key Specs
Infinix Note 12 Turbo
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy A23
Price: Rs. 19,499
Key Specs
OPPO A57 2022
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
POCO M4 5G
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
