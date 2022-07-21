Smartphones With High-End Processors That Are Not Flagships

When it comes to smartphones, there is a clear distinction between a smartphone with a high-end processor and a flagship smartphone. In most cases, a flagship smartphone will always have a high-end processor. However, a phone with just high-end processors cannot be considered a flagship smartphone.

Flagship smartphones are usually designed to offer everything cutting edge. This includes design, build quality, display, camera, and more. When it comes to phones with high-end processors, they are usually made to deliver value for money and in some cases with a compact form factor.

Hence, phones like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and even the OnePlus 10 Pro are categorized as premium flagship smartphones. While the devices like the Google Pixel 6a, iPhone SE 2022, and even the Asus 8z cannot be considered flagship smartphones.

Is Apple iPhone SE 2022 Not A Flagship?

No, the iPhone SE 2022 is not a flagship smartphone, and here is why. If you look at the flagship device from Apple -- the iPhone 13 Pro, it offers features like a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple camera setup, IP68 rating, and more RAM/storage.

The only similarity between the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone SE 2022 is the processor. The iPhone SE 2022 has a 720p display, a single camera setup, and an IP67 rating. Hence, the iPhone SE 2022 does not qualify as a flagship smartphone. Even when it comes to price, the base model of the iPhone SE 2022 costs less than half that of the iPhone 13 Pro despite having the same processor.

Is Google Pixel 6a A Flagship?

No, even the Google Pixel 6a is also not a flagship smartphone. When we compare it with the more expensive Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, the only common thing between these phones is the processor. The Google Pixel 6a misses out on a high-refresh-rate screen and it also does not have the latest optics as the Pixel 6.

What About Samsung Galaxy S22?

While the Galaxy S22 can be considered a flagship, but, it's definitely not a premium flagship like the S22 Ultra. It does have a 120Hz AMOLED but the resolution is limited to FHD+. Hence, it's no match for the 2K 120Hz display on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. So, even Samsung has phones with a high-end processor that is not a flagship.

What About Asus 8Z?

The Asus 8Z is probably the prime example of a smartphone with a high-end processor. Just like the S22, the Asus 8Z also has a 120Hz display with a flagship processor. However, it misses out on factors like camera, design, and even charging technology.

