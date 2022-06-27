Croma Price Drop Sale On iPhone 13 Pro MAX, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, And More

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB ROM, MLPJ3HN/A, (Product)Red)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 71,990 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (Save Rs. 7,910) (10% off)

Apple iPhone 13 is available at 10% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 71,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MGJ83HN/A, Blue)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 55,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (Save Rs. 9,910 (15% off)

Apple iPhone 12 is available at 15% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 55,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MHDF3HN/A, Purple)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 47,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,900 (Save Rs. 1,910) (4% off)

Apple iPhone 11 is available at 4% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 47,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB ROM, MND13HN/A, Alpine Green)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 145,990 ; MRP: Rs. 159,900 (Save Rs. 13,910 ) (9% off)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at 9% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 145,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 mini (256GB ROM, MNFG3HN/A, Alpine Green)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 75,990 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (Save Rs. 3,910) (5% off)

Apple iPhone 13 mini is available at 5% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 75,990 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE (128GB ROM, MMXL3HN/A, (Product)Red)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 48,900 (Save Rs. 3,910) (4% off)

Apple iPhone SE is available at 4% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.