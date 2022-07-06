Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts On iPhone 12, ASUS 8z, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, POCO X4 Pro 5G, And More

The Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022 is on in full swing, offering consumers exciting discounts and unmatched offers on many products. Smartphones are among the categories to have received some great deals. So, if you are someone who wishes to buy a new smartphone, this sale might be for you.
During the Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022, consumers can get heavy discounts on iPhone 12, ASUS 8z, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, POCO X4 Pro 5G, and many other phones. Here, we have listed the smartphones that buyers should check out.
Deal Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,900 (15% off)
APPLE iPhone 12 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 48,999 (12% off)
ASUS 8z is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (18% off)
Apple iPhone SE is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 73,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (7% off)
Apple iPhone 13 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 73,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 (24% off)
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (16% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 57,999 (13% off)
Realme GT 2 Pro is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
ASUS ROG 5s is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
