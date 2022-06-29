Flipkart is a one-stop platform for all your shopping. Here, you can get almost anything under the sun, and also get it with a discount. Now, the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is offering a whopping discount on some of the best smartphones. the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is offering top deals on the best smartphones under Rs. 30,000. Here's all you need to know about the Flipkart sale.
Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Top Deal On Best Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
The Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is offering many phones at a discount under Rs. 30,000. The list includes POCO F4 5G, which is available for Rs. 27,999. One can also check out the Xiaomi 11i 5G for Rs. 24,999. Vivo phones like the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and the Vivo V23 5G are also available with a discount.
Other phones like the Motorola G82 5G are priced at Rs. 21,499 at the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. One can also get the Motorola Edge 30 for Rs. 29,999. Realme phones like the Realme 9 SE 5G, Realme 9 Pro+, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme X7 Pro, and the Realme X7 Max are also available with a huge discount.
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)
POCO F4 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 21,499 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (10% off)
MOTOROLA G82 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 (19% off)
vivo T1 Pro 5G is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (14% off)
Realme 9 5G SE is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (6% off)
Realme GT Master Edition is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (14% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 30 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 Max is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 (3% off)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off)
vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (12% off)
POCO F3 GT 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (23% off)
OPPO Reno7 5G is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale
