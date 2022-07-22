Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones: Oppo Reno8 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 13, And More

Google Pixel 6A has launched with many premium features, attracting a lot of attention from buyers. If you're looking for a new smartphone with Stock Android, the Google Pixel 6A makes a good choice to consider. At the same time, the market has many other phones to choose from. We have made a list of Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones. These premium smartphones include devices from OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, and even Apple. Here's all you need to know about the Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones.

Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones list includes several premium phones. The list includes devices from OnePlus. For instance, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro are premium phones that one can consider for a similar price tag. The newly launch OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G also makes a worthy choice to consider, especially for its premium cameras.

The Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones list also includes many phones from Apple. Google considers Apple to be its biggest rival! Devices like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and even the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max are phones that one can consider against the Google Pixel 6A.

Apart from these, phones like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are top choices. The Google Pixel 6A Vs Premium Smartphones list also includes phones like Vivo X80 5G, which is quite powerful as well as the Vivo X80 Pro.

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 45,999

Key Specs

6.62″ FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz display

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (4 nm) Mobile Platform with Adreno 662

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS3.1 storage

Android 12, ColorOS 12.1

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

4,500 mAh battery

OnePlus 10 Pro Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED



Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform



8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



50MP + 48MP + 8MP Rear Camera



32MP front-facing camera



5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh battery



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display





Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor





8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage





Android 12 with One UI 4.1





108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera





40MP front camera





5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





Apple iPhone 13 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display







Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine







128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options







iOS 15







Water and dust resistant (IP68)







Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)







12MP + 12MP Rear Camera







12MP TrueDepth front camera







5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE







Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery







Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display









Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine









128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options









iOS 15









Water and dust resistant (IP68)









Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)









12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera









12MP TrueDepth front camera









5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE









Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery









Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 62,999

Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display











Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU











8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











MIUI 13 based on Android 12











50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera











32MP front-facing camera











5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE











4,600 mAh (Typical) battery











OnePlus 9 Pro Price: Rs. 60,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display













Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU













8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













Android 11 with OxygenOS 11













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













USB Type-C audio, Dual Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos













5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













4,500 mAh battery













Vivo X80 5G Price: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch Display















Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage















Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12















Dual SIM















50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera















32MP front-facing camera















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE















4,500 mAh battery















Apple iPhone 12 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

















Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

















6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

















12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

















12MP Front Facing Camera

















Face ID

















Bluetooth 5.0

















LTE Support

















-IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

















Animoji

















Wireless Charging

















Li-Ion 2,815 mAh non-removable Battery

















Vivo X80 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen



















Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /



















Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU



















8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage



















Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)



















Dual SIM



















50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera



















32MP front-facing camera



















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



















4,700 mAh battery



















Samsung Galaxy S22 Price: Rs. 72,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display





















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage





















Android 12 with One UI 4





















Dual SIM (nano + nano)





















12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera





















32MP front camera





















5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE





















4,500 mAh battery

