iPhone 13 Available For Less Than Rs. 45,000; Should You Buy Or Wait For iPhone 14?

Should You Wait For iPhone 14?

Rumors suggest Apple will launch four models under the iPhone 14 series. These include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, Apple is tipped to bring in major upgrades only for the iPhone 14 Pro models. This means, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain most of the iPhone 13 features.

Reports even suggest the iPhone 14 will draw power from the A15 Bionic chipset, which is the same as the iPhone 13. It might have a RAM upgrade, but that would hardly matter for the expensive price tag of the iPhone 14. Additionally, the rumor mill claims the camera upgrades on the iPhone 14 would be minor when compared to the upgrades coming to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

We also know that the iPhone 14 series will be quite expensive, just like every new model that Apple releases. In this scenario, it would be best to get the iPhone 13 for a discounted price. However, this would also depend on the exchange offer. Yet, getting the iPhone 13 for less than Rs. 70K would make a better bargain!