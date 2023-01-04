iQOO 11 Vs OnePlus 11: Design, Features, Price Compared

The iQOO 11 launched in December 2022, while the OnePlus 11 has just launched in China. Both these flagship Android smartphones feature the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

iQOO 11 Vs OnePlus 11: Display

The iQOO 11 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 4.0 display. The 2K screen has a 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, supports HDR10+, and features a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate.

The OnePlus 11 features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, LTPO 3.0, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution display supports HDR10+ and can achieve a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

iQOO 11 Vs OnePlus 11: Performance

Both flagship Android smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The octa-core chipset is paired with Adreno 740 GPU.

The iQOO 11 and the OnePlus 11 Android smartphones have the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm. However, the OnePlus 11 5G packs 12GB RAM, while the iQOO 11 5G's base variant gets 8GB RAM.

iQOO 11 Vs OnePlus 11: Cameras

The iQOO 11 features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor. There's a 13MP portrait camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. There's a 16MP front-facing camera.

The OnePlus 11 gets a triple camera setup as well. It features a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter with OIS, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP Telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. Incidentally, even the OnePlus has a 16MP front-facing camera.

iQOO 11 Vs OnePlus 11: Battery

The iQOO smartphone has a 5000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. The OnePlus 11 has a 5000mAh battery as well. However, the OnePlus smartphone supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

As both smartphones pack identical batteries, battery endurance could depend primarily on usage patterns.

iQOO 11 Vs OnePlus 11: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

The OnePlus 11 and the iQOO 11 are very similar smartphones. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The OnePlus smartphone's base variant gets 12GB RAM, while the base model of the iQOO 11 gets 8GB RAM.

The OnePlus 11 has a starting price of CNY 3999 (approx. ₹48,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant and goes all the way up to CNY 4899 (approx. ₹59,000). It will go on sale in China starting on January 9, 2023. It could be priced between ₹50,000 to ₹55,000 when it lands in India.

The iQOO 11 is priced at CNY 3799 (approx. ₹45,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 4999 (approx. ₹59,000) for the 16GB RAM+512GB internal storage variant. Expect it to be priced similarly in India when it arrives in early 2023.

There's little doubt that customers could have a tough time deciding between the two. Perhaps the primary deciding factor could be the sale price of these devices when they become commonly available in India.