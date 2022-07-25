Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Google Pixel 6a, Redmi K50i, Nothing phone (1), iPhone 13 Pro, And More

Nothing Phone (1) has been one of the most trending smartphones for the past few weeks. While the phone has launched now, it has still been trending across the globe even now. For the same, we have brought forward the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. The list includes many new devices as well as a few old ones. Here's all you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones in India.

The Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list includes the Nothing Phone (1) as mentioned above. It also includes some new devices like the Redmi K50i that recently arrived in India. Apart from these, the smartphone list here includes mostly older phones. For instance, the Redmi Note 11 is a trending phone.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes many devices from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has been trending for a while now. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A13 are trending devices.

Apart from these, flagships like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max are also on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. Speaking of Apple, the iPhone XR has also been trending for a while now. One also can't miss the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which has been trending in the Indian phone market for a while.

Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display



Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor



8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage



Android 12 with One UI 4.1



108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera



40MP front camera



5G, 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh battery



Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display





Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU





4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 11 with MIUI 13





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





13MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh (typical) battery





Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display







Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU







6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage







Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card







Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1







Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)







64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera







32MP front camera







5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display









Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine









128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options









iOS 15









Water and dust resistant (IP68)









Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)









12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera









12MP TrueDepth front camera









5G (sub‑6 GHz)









Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery









Xiaomi 12S Ultra Key Specs 6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display











Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU











8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











MIUI 13 based on Android 12











50MP + 48MP + 48MP Rear Camera











32MP RGBW front-facing camera











5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











4,860 mAh (Typical) battery











Redmi K50i Key Specs 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen













MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU













6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage













Android 12 with MIUI 13













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front camera













5G, Wi-Fi 6













5,080 mAh battery













Apple iPhone XR Key Specs 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display















Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic















3GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM















12MP ISight Camera With OIS















7MP Front Facing Camera















Face ID















Bluetooth 5.0















LTE Support















IP67 Water & Dust Resistant















Animoji















Wireless Charging















Li-Ion 2,942 mAh, non-removable Battery















Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen

















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

















4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

















Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

















50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















5MP front camera

















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh (typical) battery

