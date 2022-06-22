Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones In India: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Poco F4, Redmi Note 11, And More

Here we bring the most trending smartphones from last week. As one can expect, this list does include some of the prominent high-end flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This week, we also have a few new contenders for the position of the most trending smartphones in India. Upcoming devices like the Poco F4 5G and Nothing Phone 1 are also on the list. Check out the complete list of the most trending smartphones of this week in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Poco F4 Rumoured Key Specs 6.67 inches AMOLED Screen



Android 12, MIUI 13 for POCO



Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G



256GB of Internal Storage



8GB of RAM



64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera



20MP Front Camera



Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery



Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display





Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU





4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 11 with MIUI 13





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





13MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh (typical) battery





Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display







Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU







6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage







Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card







Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1







Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)







64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera







32MP front camera







5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Poco X4 GT Rumoured Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144 variable refresh rate









MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU









6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage









Android 12 with MIUI 13









Dual SIM









64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









20MP front camera









IR sensor, X-axis linear motors









Splash resistant (IP53)









5G SA/NSA









5,080 mAh battery









Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display











Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine











128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options











iOS 15











Water and dust resistant (IP68)











Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)











12MP wide-angle (f/1.5) camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera











12MP TrueDepth front camera











5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE











Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery











Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display













Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52













4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage













4GB RAM with 128GB storage













expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card













Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1













Dual SIM













50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













8MP front camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh battery













Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display















Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU















8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage















Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card















Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)















108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera















32MP front camera















5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh (typical) battery















Apple iPhone XR Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

















Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

















64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

















iOS 12

















Water and dust resistant (IP67)

















Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

















12MP Rear Camera

















7MP front camera

















4G VoLTE

















Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

















Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen



















MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU



















6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB



















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage



















Android 12 with MIUI 13



















Dual SIM



















64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















16MP front camera, 1080p video recording



















5G SA/NSA



















5,080 mAh battery

