Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: OnePlus 10T, Zenfone 9, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Nothing Phone (1), And More

We've entered the month of August, and the month is buzzing with smartphone launches and other activities. This month, we'll be witnessing the launch of many new phones. For instance, we have the new OnePlus 10T, Asus Zenfone 9, and many more. We have compiled a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes many brands like Nothing, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and so on.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes the newly launched Asus Zenfone 9, which packs many premium and game-centric features. Phones like Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, OnePlus 10T, and more are also part of the list.
Additionally, Samsung phones are also part of the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G flagship phone has been part of the list for a long time now. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A13 are also on the list.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 - which is relatively old. Plus, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple iPhone XR are also trending smartphones.
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- Android 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typical) with fast charging
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with Nothing OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,800 mAh (typical)battery
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- 5G
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 6.1-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,306 (Typical) battery
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
