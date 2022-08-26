List Of Best 120W Fast-Charging Smartphones To Buy In India

One of the most pressing pain points of smartphones is the long time it takes to refuel the battery. Earlier, it took a long time to charge smartphones but the same has been revolutionized by the fancy fast charging technologies. Most smartphone brands have their proprietary fast charging technologies that can charge the battery in just a few minutes.

While many smartphones come with 18W and 25W fast charging technologies, you can experience 120W rapid charging support with some high-end models. Here, we have listed the 120W fast-charging smartphones to buy in India right now. Take a look at these models from here.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G - (120W Fast Charging) Price: Rs. Rs. 62,999

Key Specs 6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM 256GB storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

4600mAh (Typical) battery with 120W wired fast charging

Xiaomi 11T Pro - (120W Fast Charging) Price: Rs. 34,989

Key Specs 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen



Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU



8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon



108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera



16MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2



5,000 mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge



iQOO 9 – (120W Fast Charging) Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs 6.56-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display





Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU





8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage





Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12





Dual SIM (nano + nano)





48MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera





16MP front-facing camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2





4,350mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging





iQOO 9 Pro – (120W Fast Charging) Price: Rs. 64,990

Key Specs 6.78-inch Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen







Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU







8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage







Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12







Dual SIM







50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2







4700mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging







OnePlus 10T (125W for 110V sockets) Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display









Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU









8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB / 16GB RAM with 256GB storage









Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front-facing camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2









4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging









iQOO 9T 5G -(120W Fast Charging) Price: Rs. Rs. 49,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen











Up to 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen











8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB storage











Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2











4,700mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging











Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (120W Fast Charging) Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display













Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU













6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Internal storage













Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD













Android 11 with MIUI 12.5













108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front camera













5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1













4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging

