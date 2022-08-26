List Of Best 120W Fast-Charging Smartphones To Buy In India

One of the most pressing pain points of smartphones is the long time it takes to refuel the battery. Earlier, it took a long time to charge smartphones but the same has been revolutionized by the fancy fast charging technologies. Most smartphone brands have their proprietary fast charging technologies that can charge the battery in just a few minutes.
While many smartphones come with 18W and 25W fast charging technologies, you can experience 120W rapid charging support with some high-end models. Here, we have listed the 120W fast-charging smartphones to buy in India right now. Take a look at these models from here.
Price: Rs. Rs. 62,999
Key Specs
- 6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM 256GB storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4600mAh (Typical) battery with 120W wired fast charging
- 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon
- 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 5,000 mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge
- 6.56-inch Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888+ 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,350mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging
- 6.78-inch Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4700mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging
- 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB / 16GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,800mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging
- 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,700mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging
Price: Rs. 34,989
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 33,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 64,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 33,999
Key Specs