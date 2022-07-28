Best Samsung 12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India

By

Samsung has always been known for making high-end smartphones. It is also one of the first companies to launch mainstream folding smartphones in India. If you are looking for the best possible smartphone from Samsung, then you will be surprised that the brand has multiple smartphones that excel in various aspects.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the non-folding flagship smartphone from the company. Similarly, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 as the folding flagship smartphone. Check out this list of some of the best Samsung smartphones that are currently on sale in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Price: Rs. 1,09,99
Key Specs

  • 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
  • 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
  • Android 12 with One UI 4.1
  • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
  • 40MP front camera
  • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
  • 5,000 mAh battery
    • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Price: Rs. 128,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
      • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

      Price: Rs. 149,999
      Key Specs

      • 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
      • 6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
      • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
      • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
      • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
      • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
      • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
      • 10MP front-facing camera
      • 4MP Under display camera
      • 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 4,400 mAh battery
        • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

        Price: Rs. 1,04,999
        Key Specs

        • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
        • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
        • LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
        • 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
        • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
        • Android 10 with OneUI
        • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
        • 108MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
        • 10MP front-facing camera
        • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
          • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

          Price: Rs. 93,800
          Key Specs

          • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
          • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
          • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
          • WiFi
          • NFC
          • Bluetooth
          • Dual SIM
          • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
          • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
          • Fingerprint
          • IP68
          • 4,100 MAh Battery

Published On July 28, 2022
