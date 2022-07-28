Best Samsung 12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India

Samsung has always been known for making high-end smartphones. It is also one of the first companies to launch mainstream folding smartphones in India. If you are looking for the best possible smartphone from Samsung, then you will be surprised that the brand has multiple smartphones that excel in various aspects.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the non-folding flagship smartphone from the company. Similarly, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 as the folding flagship smartphone. Check out this list of some of the best Samsung smartphones that are currently on sale in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,09,99

Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price: Rs. 128,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display



Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor



12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage



Android 11 with One UI 3.1



108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera



40MP front camera



5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh battery



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price: Rs. 149,999

Key Specs

7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display





6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display





Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform





12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage





Android 11 with One UI 3.1





Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)





12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera





10MP front-facing camera





4MP Under display camera





5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE





4,400 mAh battery





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,04,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display







Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU







LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD







5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage







Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD







Android 10 with OneUI







Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)







108MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera







10MP front-facing camera







5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE







4,500 mAh (typical) battery







Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Price: Rs. 93,800

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display









Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor









8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM









WiFi









NFC









Bluetooth









Dual SIM









12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera









10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera









Fingerprint









IP68









4,100 MAh Battery

