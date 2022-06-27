Nowadays, there are several smartphones that come with high-capacity RAM. Even some mid-range devices also offer 12GB RAM, priced under Rs. 35,000. If you are looking for a Vivo smartphone that offers up to 12GB RAM, you are at the right place.
List Of Best Vivo 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India
Here, we have listed some of the Vivo smartphones with a whopping 12GB of RAM. The list includes Vivo X80 Pro 5G, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and many more. Let's take a look at best-selling Vivo smartphones that come with up to 12GB of RAM in India.
Vivo X80 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh battery
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
- 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
- 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen
- Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,450 mAh battery
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+13MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- GPS/GLONASS
- USB Type-C
- 4,300 mAh Battery
Vivo V23 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 43,990
Key Specs
Vivo X80 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
Vivo X70 Pro 12GB RAM
Price: Rs. 46,990
Key Specs
Vivo X60 256GB
Price: Rs. 39,990
Key Specs
