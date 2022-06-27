List Of Best Vivo 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India

Nowadays, there are several smartphones that come with high-capacity RAM. Even some mid-range devices also offer 12GB RAM, priced under Rs. 35,000. If you are looking for a Vivo smartphone that offers up to 12GB RAM, you are at the right place.

Here, we have listed some of the Vivo smartphones with a whopping 12GB of RAM. The list includes Vivo X80 Pro 5G, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and many more. Let's take a look at best-selling Vivo smartphones that come with up to 12GB of RAM in India.

Vivo X80 Pro 5G

Price: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs

  • 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /
  • Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
  • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
  • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)
  • Dual SIM
  • 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
  • 32MP front-facing camera
  • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
  • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 4,700 mAh battery
    • Vivo V23 5G 256GB

    Price: Rs. 34,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,200 mAh (typ) battery
      • Vivo V23 Pro 5G 256GB

      Price: Rs. 43,990
      Key Specs

      • 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
      • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
      • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
      • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
      • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
      • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
      • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
      • In-display fingerprint sensor
      • USB Type-C audio
      • 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
        • Vivo X80 5G 256GB

        Price: Rs. 54,999
        Key Specs

        • 6.78-inch (2400×1800 pixels) FHD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ Screen
        • Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
        • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
        • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
        • Dual SIM
        • 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
        • 32MP front-facing camera
        • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 4,500 mAh battery
          • Vivo X70 Pro 12GB RAM

          Price: Rs. 46,990
          Key Specs

          • 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display, 120Hz refresh rate
          • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
          • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
          • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
          • Dual SIM
          • 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
          • 32MP front-facing camera
          • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 4,450 mAh battery
            • Vivo X60 256GB

            Price: Rs. 39,990
            Key Specs

            • 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display
            • 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Processor
            • 8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
            • Dual SIM
            • 48MP+13MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera
            • 32MP Front Camera
            • 5G SA/NSA
            • Dual 4G VoLTE
            • Bluetooth 5.1
            • GPS/GLONASS
            • USB Type-C
            • 4,300 mAh Battery

vivo smartphones 12Gb RAM
Published On June 27, 2022
