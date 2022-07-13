List Of Bestselling Smartphones On Amazon Across Segments: 5G, Android, Processor, Price Range, And More

The online retailer Amazon lists the bestselling smartphones across price segments in the country. Given that there are a plethora of options available in the country from various brands across various price points, buyers would be interested in getting their hands on the bestselling model in the segment.

If you have a budget constraint and want to buy a smartphone with a pocket-friendly price tag, then the Redmi 9A will be a great option as the bestselling device. Likewise, in the price segment between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000, the Redmi Note 11 has emerged as a bestselling model. In the next category, which is between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has emerged as the bestselling model.

Moving on to the premium segment, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the bestselling Android smartphone in the price category above Rs. 50,000. The Apple iPhone 13 is the bestselling smartphone in this premium category. Check out the various categories from here.

Redmi 9A Is Bestselling Smartphone Under Rs. 7,000

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Redmi Note 11 Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs.10,000 To Rs. 15,000

Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display



Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU



4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage



expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 11 with MIUI 13



Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



13MP front camera



Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh (typical) battery



Samsung Galaxy M32 Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs.15,000 To Rs. 20,000

Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display





Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU





4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage





Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card





Android 11 with One UI 3.1





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





20MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





6,000 mAh battery





OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Is Bestselling Smartphone Above Rs. 20,000

Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display







Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU







6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage







Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD







Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3







Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)







64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE







4,500 mAh battery







Oppo F21 Pro Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs.20,000 To Rs. 25,000

Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display









Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU









8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage









Expandable memory with microSD









Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera









32MP front-facing camera









Dual 4G VoLTE









4,500 mAh (typical) battery









Samsung Galaxy M52 Is Bestselling Smartphone Between Rs. 25,000 To Rs. 35,000

Key Specs 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display











Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU











8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage











Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











4,500 mAh battery











OnePlus 9RT Is Bestselling Android Smartphone Between Rs. 35,000 To Rs. 50,000

Key Specs 6.62-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 397 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display













Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU













8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













Android 12 with ColorOS 12 (China only)













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













4,500 mAh battery













Apple iPhone 13 Is Bestselling Smartphone Above Rs. 50,000

Key Specs 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display















Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine















128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options















iOS 15















Water and dust resistant (IP68)















Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)















12MP + 12MP Rear Camera















12MP TrueDepth front camera















5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE















Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery















OnePlus Nord CE2 LITE 5G Is Best Selling 5G Smartphone

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

















Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

















Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

















64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















16MP front-facing camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh battery

















OnePlus 10 Pro Is Bestselling Android Smartphone Above Rs. 50,000

Key Specs 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED



















Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform



















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



















Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)



















Dual SIM (nano + nano)



















48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera



















32MP front-facing camera



















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh battery



















Redmi 10 Is Best Selling Snapdragon Processor Smartphone

Key Specs 6.71-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display





















Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU





















4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage





















expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





















Android 11 with MIUI 13





















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





















50MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















5MP front camera





















Dual 4G VoLTE





















6,000 mAh (typical) battery

